The Queen to miss the second day of Ascot as royal family rally to represent her

The Queen is set to miss the second day of Royal Ascot, relying instead on her family to represent her at the special event.

Her Majesty is continuing to struggle with her mobility challenges and is set to miss yet another day of Ascot.

This will come as a blow to the monarch, who is an avid fan of horse rearing and racing.

This royal news comes as Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank are gearing up for this big UK move

The Queen is expected to miss the second day of Ascot as she continues to struggle with ‘episodic mobility issues.’

Instead, her majesty will be represented by her family, with key members of the Firm, including Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice rallying and turning up in full force.

The royal party put on an excellent show on the first day of the races, with the likes of Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Sophie Wessex, Zara and Mike Tindall all arriving in the traditional carriage procession.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

They looked to be having a lovely time on the sunny racecourse, with royal fans even spotting a sweet moment between Prince Charles and his niece Beatrice.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

As they greeted each other, Prince Charles removed his smart top hat, in a gentlemanly gesture before kissing her on the cheek.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

This comes as the Queen also missed the opening day and the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle and will likely miss the Commonwealth Games this summer, as she makes the move to become a more ‘virtual Queen.’

The 96-year-old has been struggling with public engagements as she is now using a walking stick and a wheelchair for 'much of the time.' As we saw in May, she opted for a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show in order to travel around easily and comfortably.

Despite the sad news that she will now miss the second day, there is still hope that she will make an appearance at the five-day event. As the Mirror (opens in new tab) reports, the monarch has 15 horses entered in the races, so she will be keen to watch them cross the finish line.