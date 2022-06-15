The Queen to miss the second day of Ascot as royal family rally to represent her

The Queen is set to miss the second day of Royal Ascot, relying instead on her family to represent her at the special event

Queen to miss the second day of Ascot - Queen Elizabeth II stands on the balcony of Buckingham Palace following the Platinum Pageant on June 5, 2022 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)
The Queen is set to miss the second day of Royal Ascot, relying instead on her family to represent her at the special event.

The Queen is expected to miss the second day of Ascot as she continues to struggle with ‘episodic mobility issues.’

Instead, her majesty will be represented by her family, with key members of the Firm, including Prince Charles and Princess Beatrice rallying and turning up in full force.

The royal party put on an excellent show on the first day of the races, with the likes of Prince Charles and Camilla, Princess Beatrice, Sophie Wessex, Zara and Mike Tindall all arriving in the traditional carriage procession. 

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales, Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Peter Phillips arrive in an open carriage to attend Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein/WireImage)

They looked to be having a lovely time on the sunny racecourse, with royal fans even spotting a sweet moment between Prince Charles and his niece Beatrice.

Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall attend Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage)

As they greeted each other, Prince Charles removed his smart top hat, in a gentlemanly gesture before kissing her on the cheek.

Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Princess Beatrice of Windsor attends Royal Ascot 2022 at Ascot Racecourse on June 14, 2022 in Ascot, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Chris Jackson)

This comes as the Queen also missed the opening day and the Order of the Garter ceremony at Windsor Castle and will likely miss the Commonwealth Games this summer, as she makes the move to become a more ‘virtual Queen.’

The 96-year-old has been struggling with public engagements as she is now using a walking stick and a wheelchair for 'much of the time.' As we saw in May, she opted for a buggy at the Chelsea Flower Show in order to travel around easily and comfortably.

Despite the sad news that she will now miss the second day, there is still hope that she will make an appearance at the five-day event. As the Mirror (opens in new tab) reports, the monarch has 15 horses entered in the races, so she will be keen to watch them cross the finish line.

Naomi is a Trainee News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has worked with the team for seven months. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on fashion, wellbeing, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life and is training for an NCTJ Qualification. 

