The special link Prince Louis' dream job has to Prince William revealed

Prince Louis has revealed what his dream job is when he grows up and it has a very special connection to Prince William.

The five-year-old shared the snippet during his first-ever royal engagement at a Scout club in Slough.

Prince Louis may be fourth in line to the British throne, but that doesn't mean he can't dream of having a regular job someday.

The youngest child of Prince William and Kate Middleton has never been one to hide his needs or wants, and by the looks of it, his parents have no intention of making him. From Louis's hilarious antics at the King's Coronation to his cheeky behavior at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee, the five-year-old royal has already developed an international reputation for being his own person.

It should therefore come as no surprise that the adorable infant already knows what he wants to do when he grows up.

Prince Louis revealed his aspirational career goals during a visit to a Scout group in Slough earlier this month with the Prince and Princess of Wales and his two older siblings, Prince George, 9, and eight-year-old Princess Charlotte.

The engagement was organized as part of the Big Help Out in honor of the King and Queen's Coronation and saw the Wales family get stuck into a variety of different building chores, including revarnishing, digging, and planting.

According to the Daily Mail, Louis shared the snippet after drawing the attention of a volunteer with his impressive wall painting skills.

"You might want to be a painter when you grow up?" they reportedly asked, prompting Louis to reply, "No, a fighter pilot."

While the cherubic prince didn't elaborate on his interest in aviation, it has likely been inspired by his dad Prince William.

The 40-year-old famously joined the RAF as a Search and Rescue helicopter pilot in 2010, before leaving in 2013 to focus on his charity work. During his stint in the armed forces, he and Kate Middleton resided on the island of Anglesey, off the coast of Wales. While this period was years before Louis was born, it's possible that William has shared stories - and maybe even photos - of his experience in the RAF with his youngest son.