Sign Princess Charlotte is a future Queen with this rare footage on TikTok
Princess Charlotte proves she is a future Queen with this rare footage captured on the social media platform.
Princess Charlotte showed signs of being a future Queen during official engagement with rare footage that captures sweet gesture.
- Princess Charlotte took the rare step of shaking a fans hand during an official walkabout - proving she has future Queen qualities.
- The Cambridge youngster was praised on her manners as she and brother Prince George followed their father's lead.
Princess Charlotte debuted her Queen-like stance as she took part in an official engagement and fans are impressed with youngster's impeccable manners.
Princess Charlotte, seven, visited Wales with her parents Prince William, Kate Middleton and brother Prince George (opens in new tab), eight, as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) celebrations.
And a rare moment has been captured on TikTok of the youngster following in her father and brother's royal footsteps when it comes to official protocol.
Prince William, who is second in line to the throne in royal succession (opens in new tab), leads the way by shaking onlookers hands, as he guides son Prince George to follow suit. But Princess Charlotte who is seen wandering behind, takes it upon herself to shake the well-wishers' hand after a brief hesitation and then gives a beaming smile after.
You can watch the sweet clip uploaded to TikTok below...
Prince George is third in line to the throne followed by his sister Princess Charlotte and then brother Louis.
So it comes as no surprise that the Duke of Cambridge is keen to get his children used to the routine from an early age.
And their manners have been praised by fans. One fan wrote, "Charlotte looks like a woman with a plan to become queen...."
Another fan added, "Oh bless her she was so happy to shake hands, she's such a natural! can't believe she's only 7!"
And a third fan put, "Love that they both looked the person in the eye as they shook hands, such lovely manners 👏❤️"
The video has been liked by more than 380,000 people.
Prince George also gave a confident handshake having attended high profile events with his dad previously including the England vs Wales Six Nations rugby match (opens in new tab).
But it's Princess Charlotte, who has rarely attended such events, who has been likened to the Queen and predicted as "the one who will take over".
The trip to Wales marked the siblings' first official visit to Wales, Kensington Palace said. The royals made the trip to preview rehearsals for a musical concert held in celebration of the monarch's 70 year reign.
Some fans missed seeing Prince Louis at the engagement as he wasn't there but they couldn't help but speculate how he would have greeted the crowds, with one fan adding, "Aw so beautiful and so humble! would love to have seen Louis coming in high fiving everyone!😆🙋♂️🥰🥰🥰🥰."
