Thrifty Kate Middleton wears £18 earrings available on ASOS for family Christmas card

Kate Middleton is wearing a pair of £18 earrings sold on ASOS in royal family Christmas card photo, style expert reveals.

Kate Middleton has proved she can be thrifty amid the cost of living crisis by wearing a pair of bargain gold-plated hoop earrings.

The Princess of Wales opted to wear a pair of gold-plated Orelia chain huggie hoop earrings for her family photoshoot.

Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing a pair of gold-plated hoop earrings to accessorise her casual Christmas card outfit, a style expert has shared.

The Princess of Wales proved she can be thrifty as she dressed down in a pair of jeans and her favourite Superga trainers with a long sleeved shirt that she re-wore from a previous royal engagement, as she posed with husband Prince William as they held hands with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who displays a hilarious detail (opens in new tab).

But if you want to copy some of Kate's style on a budget you can as her Orelia chain huggie hoop earrings in gold plated (opens in new tab) are available to buy on ASOS for just £18, a Kate Middleton style blog (opens in new tab) has revealed.

Kate debuted the earrings back in February last year. They’re made from gold-plated brass and they are available to buy at ASOS or from Orelia London directly.

Her £255 Mabel Broderie Anglaise Shirt in white is from M.i.h Jeans and a trusty pair of £59 Superga white trainers.

The family are thought to be enjoying a summers day walk in the Norfolk countryside, possibly at a time when they stayed at their royal residency of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.

