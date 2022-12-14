Thrifty Kate Middleton wears £18 earrings available on ASOS for family Christmas card
The Princess of Wales is rocking a pair of bargain hoops for her annual festive family Christmas portrait.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Kate Middleton is wearing a pair of £18 earrings sold on ASOS in royal family Christmas card photo, style expert reveals.
- Kate Middleton has proved she can be thrifty amid the cost of living crisis by wearing a pair of bargain gold-plated hoop earrings.
- The Princess of Wales opted to wear a pair of gold-plated Orelia chain huggie hoop earrings for her family photoshoot.
- This royal news (opens in new tab)comes as it's revealed Princess Anne has two almost identical engagement rings for this 'protective' reason (opens in new tab)
Kate Middleton has been spotted wearing a pair of gold-plated hoop earrings to accessorise her casual Christmas card outfit, a style expert has shared.
The Princess of Wales proved she can be thrifty as she dressed down in a pair of jeans and her favourite Superga trainers with a long sleeved shirt that she re-wore from a previous royal engagement, as she posed with husband Prince William as they held hands with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis who displays a hilarious detail (opens in new tab).
But if you want to copy some of Kate's style on a budget you can as her Orelia chain huggie hoop earrings in gold plated (opens in new tab) are available to buy on ASOS for just £18, a Kate Middleton style blog (opens in new tab) has revealed.
Orelia chain huggie hoop earrings in gold plate - £18 | ASOS (opens in new tab)
This Hoop style earring has chain design and continues on through to the back. Kate is a fan of the brand, having previously been spotted wearing the jewellery.
Kate debuted the earrings back in February last year. They’re made from gold-plated brass and they are available to buy at ASOS or from Orelia London directly.
Her £255 Mabel Broderie Anglaise Shirt in white is from M.i.h Jeans and a trusty pair of £59 Superga white trainers.
The family are thought to be enjoying a summers day walk in the Norfolk countryside, possibly at a time when they stayed at their royal residency of Anmer Hall on the Sandringham Estate.
A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
The Wales' Christmas card release comes the day before Kate's annual Christmas carol concert in which fans want Kate and King Charles to duet (opens in new tab) and also before Harry and Meghan's Netflix docu-series which is set to air its final three episodes on the same day (opens in new tab).
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Warning for all parents: 'It's never cold enough to walk on ice in this country'
Parenting experts share tips on how to have this conversation with kids
By Stephanie Lowe • Published
-
Meghan Markle was 'scapegoat' for royals in 'war against her', friends claim in dramatic new Netflix trailer
A new trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary makes bombshell claims against the Palace
By Emma Dooney • Published
-
Prince William and Kate's 'up in the air' Christmas plans with royals and Middletons
A royal expert predicts that the royal family Christmas could be 'up in the air' this year
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton stuns in recycled red ball gown ahead of Christmas carol service
The Princess of Wales has always been a pioneer of sustainable fashion
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William will not watch Harry & Meghan documentary with Palace sources citing the royals’ “keep calm and carry on” approach to controversy
The pair reportedly ‘refused’ to watch the series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton wows in historic tiara previously worn by fellow iconic princess
Kate Middleton dazzled in a red sequin dress and this famous tiara for the Diplomatic Corps reception
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
How the timing of Meghan and Harry's Netflix series could tarnish something special for Kate Middleton
Meghan and Harry's Netflix series lands on the same day as a special event for Kate Middleton
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's 'glamorous' new hair transformation has royal fans in awe
Kate Middleton's 'glamorous' new hair stole the show in Boston
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William enjoy festive outing with George, Charlotte and Louis just hours after returning home to UK
George, Charlotte and Louis were treated to a very Christmassy day out after spending three days apart from their parents
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Netflix docuseries will “further fuel talk of a rivalry” as producers pitted Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton against one another in “utterly explosive" episodes
The documentary is expected to criticise the royals and British public alike
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published