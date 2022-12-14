The hilarious Prince Louis detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card photo

Royal fans have spotted a hilarious Prince Louis detail in Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card photo for 2022.

Prince William and Kate Middleton's Christmas card photo for 2022 has been released and it's totally adorable.

Fans have noticed a sweet detail about Prince Louis in the snap, which features all three of the Wales children with their parents.

There's a funny Prince Louis detail in the Wales' new family Christmas card photo and it's in-keeping with the youngster's personality.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have released a new family photo as their annual Christmas card (opens in new tab) and this years' offering is a snap of them walking hand in hand with their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The sweet photograph appears to have been taken over the summer in Norfolk, as the children are all wearing shorts and t-shirts with dad William and Mum Kate opting for a long-sleeved shirt and jeans.

But there's one funny Prince Louis detail that you might have missed - and unlike at the Queen's Jubilee, it's not him pulling funny faces. If you look closely at the image, the youngster, aged four, isn't holding his sister Princess Charlotte's hand - despite William, George and Charlotte all holding hands and the family standing in a line as if they are all linking hands together.

One fan pointed out, "Louis makes me smile 'no I’m not holding my sisters hand' 😂"

And it's not the first time Prince Louis has preferred to only hold one hand when it comes to family outings - you might remember Prince Louis 'pushed' his dad Prince William's hand away as they did the school run for their first day at Lambrook School.

And the funny detail might be somewhat telling of Prince Louis personality - which is different to Prince George who willingly holds both his father's hand and his sister Charlotte's hand.

Perhaps Prince Louis considers himself a 'big boy' and doesn't need to be restricted or is displaying a 'rebellious side', after all, mum Kate is known for dealing with their youngest when he ditches formalities in public.

You only have to look back to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in which Prince Louis displayed a cheeky moment (opens in new tab) as he sat next to his mother Kate watching the royal parade.

The new royal Christmas card comes after King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort released their new festive photo for 2022 (opens in new tab).

Royal fans are delighted with the new photo of the Wales'

One wrote, "Lovely, very new Royal Family, all in denim. Great photo."

Another fan put, "Wow the kids are so grown up ❤️. Happy Holidays ❤️"

While a third fan noted, "What a difference from previous royal pics of the children, they were very formal, and they would have to wear formal clothes. Certainly not shorts! Lovely to see how times have changed."