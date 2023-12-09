Why King Charles missed Prince Louis’ debut at ‘beloved-daughter-in-law’ Kate Middleton’s Christmas Concert
The five-year-old made his first ever appearance at The Princess Of Wales' Christmas Carol Concert
King Charles III was noticeably missing from Kate Middleton’s annual Christmas Carol Concert last night, with the monarch missing out on seeing his grandson Prince Louis' mischievous debut at the event.
With Christmas right around the corner, last night, many members of Royal Family stepped out to kick off the festive season by attending Kate Middleton's Christmas Carol Concert at Westminster Abbey.
The event was the third annual concert for The Princess of Wales but the first for her youngest son Prince Louis, five, who brought his classic mischievous charm to the proceedings with an adorably cheeky stunt.
But noticeably missing from the event was King Charles III. There was no drama about the absence though, as the monarch was simply otherwise busy, attending an engagement at his home on the Highgrove Estate in Gloucestershire.
PEOPLE Magazine speculate that the King's absence may have also been a strategic move from The Firm. That's because the Christmas Carol Concert is an event hosted by the Princess of Wales and the publication believes, understandably, that the King may have thought his presence would have taken attention away from his daughter-in-law during her special event.
The King's thoughtful thinking would make sense. His and Kate's relationship has always been both a loving and supportive one, with the monarch recently referring to Kate as his 'beloved daughter-in-law' in a speech.
Speaking at a state banquet speech during his visit to Kenya earlier this year, Charles recounted how his son Prince William had proposed to Kate in the country. He told the guests, "It was here, in sight of Mount Kenya, that my son, the Prince of Wales, proposed to his wife, now my beloved daughter-in-law."
But while Charles was wary of taking Kate's spotlight last night, there were three royals in attendance at the concert who had no such worries. Prince George, ten, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession respectively, had no qualms about taking attention off of their mother.
The three youngsters looked incredibly grown up for the event and were on their best behaviour, receiving lots of praise from both royal fans and experts alike.
Before walking into Westminster Abbey with their carol candles, the Wales children posted handwritten letters to children who might be struggling around the holiday and posted them through the Abbey's special postbox.
They were, in turn, treated to some spectacular performances including musical performances from not only Westminster Abbey's choir, but also famed celebrities Adam Lambert, Beverley Knight, Jacob Collier, Freya Ridings and James Bay!
The Princess of Wales' Christmas Carol Concert will air on ITV1 and ITV X on Christmas Eve.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
