Why Meghan Markle's birthday could be tinged with sadness for the Queen

Meghan Markle’s birthday could be tinged with sadness for the Queen as there's another royal associated with this particular date.

The Duchess of Sussex’s birthday is August 4th and the Queen Mother was also born on this day back in 1900.

This could possibly make Meghan Markle’s special day a little more poignant for the Queen if she reflects on precious memories of her late mother.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as we revealed how Meghan Markle’s birthday messages from the Royal Family contain a sweet nod to the Queen (opens in new tab) .

The Duchess of Sussex turned 41 on August 4th and several senior members of The Firm (opens in new tab) have already wished Meghan Markle a wonderful birthday with heartfelt social media posts. But she’s not the only royal to have a strong association with this date and Meghan Markle’s birthday could be tinged with sadness for the Queen as a result. Back in1900 the Queen Mother was born on August 4th, in Hitchin.

She’s said to have been especially close with Meghan’s father-in-law, Prince Charles, who now lives at what was once her London home, Clarence House. Last year Charles shared a rare childhood photo (opens in new tab) taken in the gardens there as he remembered his grandmother on her birthday. And it’s possible this day might also be bittersweet for the Queen due to its connection to her late mother.

On this day in 1900, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth The Queen Mother was born. The Queen Mother, The Prince of Wales’s Grandmother, lived at Clarence House for nearly 50 years. 📷 This silver vase was given to The Queen Mother as a gift on her 100th birthday. pic.twitter.com/LPIYkWaQnpAugust 4, 2021 See more

The Queen has yet to publicly share a post in honor of Meghan Markle’s big day on the official Royal Family social media accounts, whilst Prince William and Kate wished Meghan a happy birthday (opens in new tab) with a sweet snap from her time in the UK for the Jubilee. However, the monarch could of course have reached out privately to her granddaughter-in-law and also be remembering the Queen Mother on this shared birthday.

And whilst Meghan might be celebrating with Prince Harry and their children Archie and Lilibet at or near their new LA home (opens in new tab), the Queen has supposedly extended an invitation for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to visit her in Scotland this summer.

(Image credit: Photo by John Shelley Collection/Avalon/Getty Images)

The Queen traditionally stays at Balmoral from August-October and the Queen’s grandchildren (opens in new tab), great-grandchildren and children often spend time with her there.

A Balmoral insider previously claimed to The Sun (opens in new tab) that, “Staff have been told to expect the full list of royals including Harry, Meghan and their children Archie and Lilibet. They are preparing for the Sussexes”.

Despite this, other reports have alleged that Harry and Meghan will not visit the Queen (opens in new tab) in Aberdeenshire this year. Either way, fans will no doubt be hoping for another royal reunion to take place over the coming months.

(Image credit: Photo by Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

The couple have yet to enjoy Christmas with the monarch since Harry and Meghan “stepped back” (opens in new tab)as senior royals, with some people perhaps hoping to see them spend the festive season in the UK in 2021. And although the Queen hasn’t spent Christmas at Sandringham since the Covid-19 pandemic, she traditionally hosts her nearest and dearest in Norfolk and who knows whether the royals could be brought together there again this December.