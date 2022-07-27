Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'will NOT visit the Queen at Balmoral' this summer

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Following reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been invited by the Queen to visit Balmoral this summer, it's been claimed that the Sussexes will not be making the trip.

Prince Harry and Meghan will reportedly not be joining the Queen and the rest of the Firm at Balmoral this summer.

A Balmoral insider has claimed that the Sussex family are not on the guest list and are thought to be remaining in the US.

In other royal news (opens in new tab) , fans are begging Prince William to take Prince George and Princess Charlotte to this very special event.

A royal insider has claimed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be visiting the Scottish estate this summer, despite reports that the Queen had extended an 'olive branch' invitation (opens in new tab).

The royal family is said to be gathering for a mini-break at the Queen’s Scottish residence of Balmoral. Her Majesty traditionally travels to her country estate for the summer and is said to soon have plenty of company. However, despite hopes that the Sussexes would be among the party, it seems that a reunion is not on the cards.

An insider reportedly told Page Six (opens in new tab) that Harry and Meghan, who recently suffered two scary security breaches at their LA home (opens in new tab), are not on the guest list and are not expected to attend the summer gathering.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Paul Grover - WPA Pool)

This means there will be no royal reunion in the near future as it was even alleged that Prince William and Kate would not have the time in their busy schedule to visit the couple and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, during their US tour later this year.

The last time the families came together was for the Queen’s Jubilee, following months of speculation as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan would make their big UK return. The pair joined the rest of the family at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul Catherdal but jetted home before the end of the long weekend.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The short but sweet stay did however allow the Queen to meet her great-grandaughter Lilibet for the first time, as well as Prince Charles, who described his time with Lilibet as ‘wonderful.’ (opens in new tab)