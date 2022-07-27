Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 'will NOT visit the Queen at Balmoral' this summer

Prince Harry and Meghan will not be reuniting with the royal family at Balmoral this summer, according to reports

A collage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, alongside an image of the Queen - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will not visit Balmoral
(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/WireImage /Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)
Naomi Jamieson
By
published

Following reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had been invited by the Queen to visit Balmoral this summer, it's been claimed that the Sussexes will not be making the trip.

A royal insider has claimed that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle will not be visiting the Scottish estate this summer, despite reports that the Queen had extended an 'olive branch' invitation (opens in new tab).

The royal family is said to be gathering for a mini-break at the Queen’s Scottish residence of Balmoral. Her Majesty traditionally travels to her country estate for the summer and is said to soon have plenty of company. However, despite hopes that the Sussexes would be among the party, it seems that a reunion is not on the cards.

An insider reportedly told Page Six (opens in new tab) that Harry and Meghan, who recently suffered two scary security breaches at their LA home (opens in new tab),  are not on the guest list and are not expected to attend the summer gathering.

Queen Elizabeth II, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Prince William Duke of Cambridge and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge watch the RAF 100th anniversary flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace on July 10, 2018 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images / Paul Grover - WPA Pool)

This means there will be no royal reunion in the near future as it was even alleged that Prince William and Kate would not have the time in their busy schedule to visit the couple and their two children, Archie and Lilibet, during their US tour later this year.

The last time the families came together was for the Queen’s Jubilee, following months of speculation as to whether Prince Harry and Meghan would make their big UK return. The pair joined the rest of the family at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul Catherdal but jetted home before the end of the long weekend.

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the National Service of Thanksgiving at St Paul's Cathedral on June 03, 2022 in London, England

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

The short but sweet stay did however allow the Queen to meet her great-grandaughter Lilibet for the first time,  as well as Prince Charles, who described his time with Lilibet as ‘wonderful.’ (opens in new tab)

Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

Latest

Useful links

Family

Recipes

Wellbeing

GoodTo is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.