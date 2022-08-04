Meghan Markle’s birthday messages from the Royal Family contain sweet nod to the Queen

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle’s birthday messages from the Royal Family this year could be seen to contain a sweet nod to the Queen.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall have all shared special posts in tribute to Meghan Markle’s 41st birthday on August 4th.

The sweet snaps shared as part of these royal birthday messages showcases the Duchess of Sussex’s bond with the Queen.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as we revealed Prince William's promise to Kate Middleton after Louis was born that he finally fulfilled (opens in new tab) .

Meghan Markle’s birthday was marked as many might’ve been expecting with several special posts from fellow members of The Firm (opens in new tab). Turning 41 on August 4th, the Duchess of Sussex might well be celebrating her big day with Prince Harry and their two children at or close to their new LA home (opens in new tab). It’s clear she’s not been forgotten by her relatives across the pond, however, as both Prince William and Duchess Kate and Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla took to social media to share birthday messages alongside beautiful snaps of the Duchess.

Prince William and Kate wished Meghan a happy birthday (opens in new tab) and chose a picture of their sister-in-law beaming during her recent UK visit. A photo taken at the same event featured in Charles and Camilla’s post and Meghan Markle’s birthday messages could be seen to have a sweet nod to the Queen thanks to this choice.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1August 4, 2022 See more

Both of Meghan Markle’s birthday messages from the royals so far include pictures of her taken either as she arrived or left the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations. This special service marked the Duchess of Sussex’s first public appearance in the UK since Harry and Meghan “stepped back” (opens in new tab) as senior royals in 2020.

Speculation had arisen over whether they’d be at the Jubilee celebrations at all. In the months before, Harry released a statement outlining his bid to challenge a Home Office decision to deny his request to fund his own police protection in the UK.

Despite this, he and Meghan came and attended the Service of Thanksgiving watched by people across the world. Whilst pictures from the event are the most recent public photos taken of her at a royal occasion, it also nods to the Queen and her Jubilee - the milestone that brought Meghan and Harry back for this rare UK trip.

(Image credit: Photo by Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

The choice of photo could possibly be seen as showcasing Meghan’s respect for Her Majesty as it captures an intense moment for the Duchess that she braved to pay tribute to her. During their interview with Oprah Winfrey last year, Harry revealed his fears about the media scrutiny his wife had faced in the UK, whilst Meghan described her lovely bond with the Queen.

As reported by The Independent (opens in new tab), she told Oprah, “The Queen has always been wonderful to me. I just really loved being in her company... she’s always been warm and inviting and really welcoming.”

(Image credit: Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images)

In light of her remarks it's perhaps even more special that she chose to make the trip to honor Her Majesty over the Jubilee weekend. This major milestone for the Queen could be seen to have inspired an important moment for Meghan stepping back into the public eye in the UK. The decision to share photos of the Duchess from that particular day could therefore potentially be similarly meaningful.