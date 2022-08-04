Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday with rare public message

Prince William and Kate Middleton
(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By
published

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a rare snap of Meghan Markle to wish the Duchess a very happy birthday.

It's no secret that things have been strained between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) but the Cambridges has put on a united front to wish the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday.

They took to Twitter to send birthday wishes across the Atlantic to where birthday girl Meghan will be celebrating turning 41 at their LA home (opens in new tab).

It reads, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" and is accompanied with a gorgeous photograph of Meghan, taken from when she attended the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral.

How Meghan will be celebrating her special day is not known but it's expected that she will be with husband Harry and their two children, Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab), one. 

One fan commented, "I would love to know her secret of using so much bronzer and not a trace on the pale raincoat that she wore to church on a fine day."

Another fan put, "Happy Birthday To Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, May there always be peace, love and joy in her life.!!"

And another fan put, "So dignified and modest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to wish Harry's wife Happy Birthday."

Last year Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday by launching a campaign for people to donate 40 minutes of their time.

“It’s my 40th birthday, and I’ve got an idea,” Meghan said, sitting behind a desk, while her beagle Guy snoozes by the fireplace. 

Friend Melissa McCarthy suggests a photoshoot under a tree, matching tattoos, a yacht party and a Suits reunion but Meghan shares what she had in mind. 

She explained, “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce. Over two million in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID. And I think if we all do it, and all commit to some sort of service, we can create a ripple effect.” 

She reportedly had a private call with Kate Middleton and Prince William. (opens in new tab)

But earlier this year Meghan and Harry did not publicly wish Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) a happy 40th birthday.

Selina Maycock
Selina Maycock

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

