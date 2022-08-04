Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday with rare public message
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared rare snap to mark the Duchess of Sussexes' birthday.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Prince William and Kate Middleton put on a united front to wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday by sharing a rare snap of the Duchess.
- Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a rare snap of Meghan Markle as they send her public birthday wishes.
- The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reached out out to wish the Duchess of Sussex on her birthday.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince William 'disappoints' fans with this at UEFA Women’s Euros 2022 final (opens in new tab).
Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a rare snap of Meghan Markle to wish the Duchess a very happy birthday.
It's no secret that things have been strained between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) but the Cambridges has put on a united front to wish the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday.
They took to Twitter to send birthday wishes across the Atlantic to where birthday girl Meghan will be celebrating turning 41 at their LA home (opens in new tab).
It reads, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" and is accompanied with a gorgeous photograph of Meghan, taken from when she attended the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral.
Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1August 4, 2022
How Meghan will be celebrating her special day is not known but it's expected that she will be with husband Harry and their two children, Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab), one.
One fan commented, "I would love to know her secret of using so much bronzer and not a trace on the pale raincoat that she wore to church on a fine day."
Another fan put, "Happy Birthday To Meghan Mountbatten-Windsor, The Duchess of Sussex, May there always be peace, love and joy in her life.!!"
And another fan put, "So dignified and modest of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to wish Harry's wife Happy Birthday."
Last year Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday by launching a campaign for people to donate 40 minutes of their time.
“It’s my 40th birthday, and I’ve got an idea,” Meghan said, sitting behind a desk, while her beagle Guy snoozes by the fireplace.
Friend Melissa McCarthy suggests a photoshoot under a tree, matching tattoos, a yacht party and a Suits reunion but Meghan shares what she had in mind.
She explained, “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce. Over two million in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID. And I think if we all do it, and all commit to some sort of service, we can create a ripple effect.”
She reportedly had a private call with Kate Middleton and Prince William. (opens in new tab)
But earlier this year Meghan and Harry did not publicly wish Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) a happy 40th birthday.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Who is Will Mellor and who is he married to? All you need to know as he's confirmed for Strictly 2022
Will Mellor is the first celebrity contestant announced for Strictly Come Dancing 2022
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Chrissy Teigen announces she’s pregnant again almost two years after losing son Jack
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are expecting their rainbow baby.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince Harry once told William 'Kate could be friendlier to Meghan'
Prince Harry reportedly told William he thought Kate could be friendlier to his wife
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Kate Middleton suffered this embarrassing 'condom prank' while working a summer job
Kate Middleton was once the victim of a rather embarrassing 'condom prank'
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is wowing royal fans
Kate Middleton's wetsuit and chic nautical outfit is giving fans outfit inspiration.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The Queen's concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 'unhappiness' in the UK
The Queen's concerns over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's struggles during their time in Windsor have been revealed by a royal expert
By Caitlin Elliott • Published
-
Prince William 'disappoints' fans with this at UEFA Women’s Euros 2022 final
Prince William appears to have let down fans at Wembley with this missing detail during football final.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly have a secret third home in Scotland
No photo's are known to exist of the Cambridge family's private abode
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Royal author and historian believes Prince William and Harry 'will go separate ways' instead of resolving feud
The current family feud is not the first time in royal history that brothers have fallen out
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Kate Middleton and Prince William plan to break out of the 'royal bubble'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge want to focus more on the US according to a royal author
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Last updated