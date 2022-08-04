Prince William and Kate Middleton wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday with rare public message

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince William and Kate Middleton put on a united front to wish Meghan Markle a happy birthday by sharing a rare snap of the Duchess.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a rare snap of Meghan Markle as they send her public birthday wishes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have reached out out to wish the Duchess of Sussex on her birthday.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have shared a rare snap of Meghan Markle to wish the Duchess a very happy birthday.

It's no secret that things have been strained between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince William and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) but the Cambridges has put on a united front to wish the Duchess of Sussex a very happy birthday.

They took to Twitter to send birthday wishes across the Atlantic to where birthday girl Meghan will be celebrating turning 41 at their LA home (opens in new tab).

It reads, "Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!" and is accompanied with a gorgeous photograph of Meghan, taken from when she attended the Queen's Platinum Jubilee (opens in new tab) thanksgiving service at St Paul's Cathedral.

Wishing a happy birthday to The Duchess of Sussex! pic.twitter.com/HrYdCbe6N1August 4, 2022 See more

How Meghan will be celebrating her special day is not known but it's expected that she will be with husband Harry and their two children, Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab), one.

Last year Meghan Markle celebrated her 40th birthday by launching a campaign for people to donate 40 minutes of their time.

“It’s my 40th birthday, and I’ve got an idea,” Meghan said, sitting behind a desk, while her beagle Guy snoozes by the fireplace.

Friend Melissa McCarthy suggests a photoshoot under a tree, matching tattoos, a yacht party and a Suits reunion but Meghan shares what she had in mind.

She explained, “Because I’m turning 40, I’m asking 40 friends to donate 40 minutes of their time to help mentor a woman who is mobilizing back into the workforce. Over two million in the U.S. alone and tens of millions around the world have lost their jobs due to COVID. And I think if we all do it, and all commit to some sort of service, we can create a ripple effect.”

She reportedly had a private call with Kate Middleton and Prince William. (opens in new tab)

But earlier this year Meghan and Harry did not publicly wish Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) a happy 40th birthday.