Why Prince Louis will be the first royal youngster to steal the pre–coronation limelight
The youngest of the Wales family is headed towards a little milestone of his own this weekend...
Prince Louis will be the first royal youngster to steal the pre-coronation limelight for this reason.
- Prince Louis wis set to be the first royal youngster to steal the pre-coronation limelight this weekend when he celebrates his 5th birthday.
- The Wales family youngest turns five on Saturday April 23rd.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Kate Middleton and Prince William to 'cut short' coronation prep so Princess Charlotte's special day isn't forgotten (opens in new tab).
Prince Louis will be the first royal youngster to steal the pre-coronation limelight from King Charles as he is set to celebrate his 5th birthday this weekend.
Traditionally, huge interest surrounds the Wales kids and royal fans are expected to be in for a real treat in the coming days should Kate Middleton keep her birthday passion (opens in new tab) of taking snaps of her beloved kids.
While much talk has been around Prince Archie having an "intimate" star-studded birthday (opens in new tab) on the same day as King Charles' historic celebration and with many royal fans wanting to know how to watch the Kings Coronation (opens in new tab).
It's actually Prince Louis who will become the first to steal the pre-coronation limelight. He is the first royal to have his birthday in the run-up to the coronation rehearsals - as his sister Princess Charlotte turns eight, just over a week later.
Prince Louis was born in the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital, like his siblings, and he's noted for stealing the show. From enthusiastic waving during the 2019 Trooping the Color and saying his first words in public in a Q&A with Sir David Attenborough to marching over to sit on his grandad Charles' knee mid-Platinum Jubilee procession.
Last year Kate shared a snap of Louis on his red balance bike ready for his first day at nursery to mark his 4th birthday and since then, you could say that the shy youngster has developed in confidence. After all, who can forget his hilarious Platinum Jubilee cheeky face pulling?!
You can watch a compilation of his best moments below...
Fans will have to wait and see how well he behaves next month for The Kings Coronation which reportedly costs over £100 million (opens in new tab) and will take place on the weekend of 6th May.
The celebrations include a coronation concert complete with an all-star line-up but before then, the Wales family are likely to put Louis centre stage on their official Instagram with the usual birthday post and a snap that's bound to steal the show - and people's hearts!
