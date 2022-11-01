Why Princess Charlotte was 'told off' by Camilla at the Queen's funeral

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Princess Charlotte was reportedly 'told off' by Camilla, The Queen Consort at the Queen's funeral and her 'bad behaviour' saw mum Kate 'scolded' too.

Princess Charlotte was 'told off' by her grandmother Camilla at the Queen's funeral.

The Queen's Consort is understood to have frowned at her behaviour before pointing at Charlotte and telling mum Kate "Take her".

Princess Charlotte was told off by Camilla, Queen Consort at the Queen's funeral after being 'annoyed' by her behaviour towards Prince George which is said to have been 'rude and unnecessary'.

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral (opens in new tab) saw great-grandchildren Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, seven, take part in the proceedings. But following the service, in which the children behaved "impeccably", there was a procession to Wellington Arch and it's here that it's claimed Prince George and his sister's behaviour took a turn.

Upon reaching the next stage of the funeral procession, Prince George appeared to have pinched his sister. Princess Charlotte then seems to react to his force, having yelped out in pain before turning swiftly to stare at George before facing towards to say, "OW!"

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) is said to have taken a soft approach to the youngsters by tilting her head and smiling, Camilla is believed to have found Princess Charlotte's behaviour 'rude and unnecessary'.

According to My London (opens in new tab), Camilla, Is rumoured to have frowned and pointed at Charlotte, before giving the youngster's mother, the Princess of Wales, a harsh stare.

Camilla then frowned and pointed at the seven-year-old before turning to Kate and saying, "Take her."

You can watch the moment here...

…as does Princess Charlotte! 👀 pic.twitter.com/vnRBx2b6kmSeptember 19, 2022 See more

One viewer who was watching the live coverage, tweeted, "Looks like Prince George and Princess Charlotte have a small disagreement. Look at The Queen Consort , Camilla."

Another pointed out, "If the boy pinched her, why is she getting into trouble."

And a third fan added, "They're children."

But some royal fans disagree with the 'bad behaviour' being highlighted. One fan tweeted, "The little Princess Charlotte behaved impeccably during her GreatGrandmothers funeral. Anyone who says otherwise is a LIAR."

And another fan also refuted the claims, "Princess Charlotte's behaviour at the Queens funeral was impeccable, she was a proper little lady, she even looked after Prince George. She is a credit to her parents, and it is evident how supportive she will be to George when he becomes King."

Prince Charlotte and Prince George are reportedly attending King Charles III Coronation (opens in new tab) next year, alongside their parents Prince William and Kate Middleton.