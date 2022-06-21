Why the Queen might not be seen in public again for months

The Queen is unlikely to be seen in public again until September, according to a Royal commentator.

The Queen is expected to take a step back from public spotlight over the next three months, amid her ongoing health issues.

Her Majesty is unlikely to be seen in public again until September, it's claimed.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as many people wonder, What will happen when the Queen dies? (opens in new tab) .

The Queen's appearance on the balcony of Buckingham Palace (opens in new tab) for the Platinum Jubilee Pageant is likely to have been her last public appearance for months.

Her Majesty, who is celebrating 70 years on the throne (opens in new tab), pulled out of Royal Ascot (opens in new tab) last week - for the first time in her reign. And this is somewhat of a concern for royal commentators as the Queen's dresser Angela Kelly once said, "only in extreme circumstances would Her Majesty not attend" the equestrian event.

And with "extreme circumstances" expected to include her periods of 'Episodic mobility (opens in new tab)' it's highly unlikely that the Queen will be seen in public again until September.

Columnist Daniela Elser told readers of news.com.au, "Extreme circumstances' have clearly arrived."

She added, "The sad truth is, we now have a limbo Queen, a monarch who rules in name only and who has tucked herself away in some gothic monstrosity while her children and grandchildren go out into the world and rep the House of Windsor.

"We may now not see her in public again for months, possibly until mid to late September."

A post shared by The Royal Family (@theroyalfamily) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The Queen was last seen for the Order of the Garter service seven days ago but this took place in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

And while members of the royal family were pictured arriving for the service, the Queen was only pictured inside.

Traditionally the Queen usually carries out public engagements in Scotland for Holyrood Week before her annual summer Balmoral break but it's expected that Her Majesty will only carry out Zoom calls before she heads off on her summer holiday.

The Queen's health appears to have deteriorated since she spent a night in hospital (opens in new tab) last October. The Monarch then caught Covid-19 (opens in new tab) earlier this year which made her feel 'exhausted (opens in new tab)'.

She has taken more of a back seat when it comes to official engagements, picking which ones she can manage, with other members of The Firm (opens in new tab) representing her if she's absent.