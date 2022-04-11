The Queen reveals she is ‘exhausted’ after Covid health scare

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The Queen has opened up about her battle with Covid-19 for the first time, revealing it left her “exhausted”.

Her Majesty tested positive in February and was said to be suffering from “mild symptoms”. Since then, the Queen has been forced to cancel numerous royal engagements and has been spotted using both a walking stick and a wheelchair.

Now she has revealed Covid-19 has left her “tired and exhausted” while speaking to NHS workers virtually, at the Royal London Hospital, Elizabeth Unit.

While on the call, she spoke to a former Covid patient, Asef Hussain, and his wife Shamina about their experience

The Queen said, “I’m glad that you are getting better. It does leave one very tired and exhausted, doesn’t it, this awful pandemic.”

She then enquired about the room they were standing in, which was specifically built for the pandemic. She said, “It’s amazing isn’t it, what can be done, when needs be. You’re the record builders, are you? You had to build it so quickly!”

The Queen has been praised for showing “extraordinary courage” during her Covid-19 battle, after taking a “no fuss approach” despite fears she would not be able to attend her late husband, Prince Philips’s memorial service.

Thankfully, she was well enough to make an appearance at Westminster Abbey, following reports that Palace Aides were taking her health “day by day” and had planned a military-style operation to get her to the service.

Despite being well enough to attend, the Queen has now canceled more events and is now set to miss the Easter Maundy service, over mobility issues.