Royal Family ‘concerned’ after Queen tests positive for Covid-19

Buckingham Palace announced that the Queen has tested positive for Covid-19 and now experts have claimed the news has left the Royal Family deeply “concerned”.

The Palace revealed that the Queen was experiencing “mild symptoms” and would be continuing “light duties” as she recovers.

Royal experts have suggested that despite the “mild” nature of her symptoms, her family will likely be very worried about Her Majesty at this time.

On 20th February Buckingham Palace announced that her Majesty has tested positive for Covid-19 and was experiencing “mild symptoms”. This shocking news comes just days after reports claimed the Queen was being “closely monitored” for any Covid symptoms after being in close contact with her eldest son who tested positive. Prince Charles got Covid for a second time and self-isolated before having to cancel his trip to Wales upon resuming public duties due to concerns over Storm Eunice.

Confirming the news of the Queen’s positive test, a Palace statement declared, “Buckingham Palace confirm that The Queen has today tested positive for Covid.”

It continued, “Her Majesty is experiencing mild cold-like symptoms but expects to continue light duties at Windsor over the coming week. She will continue to receive medical attention and will follow all the appropriate guidelines.”

Despite assuring the public that the Queen is facing mild symptoms, royal expert Robert Jobson has speculated that The Firm will be no less worried. He expressed his belief to The Mirror that while she has a top medical team behind her and is only experiencing “cold-like symptoms”, she should be resting – not continuing duties.

He said, “I really think given her great age, that she should have a complete rest, and leave the duties to others in her family.”

“There is no doubt the Prince of Wales and his family will be concerned by this development and won’t be complacent,” he went on to allege.

Jobson also commented that any announcement of the Queen’s health, “focuses the minds of her family and her loyal subjects during this Platinum Jubilee year.”

The Queen’s positive Covid-19 test isn’t the only health scare the monarch has faced in recent months. in November 2021, she suffered from a painful back sprain and sparked health fears again in February after being spotted with a sore-looking leg.

Now amid this report that the Royal Family are likely to be “concerned” about the Queen after her Covid-19 test, fans will likely be waiting for updates as she carries out her duties at Windsor Castle.