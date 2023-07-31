You can stay at Prince William's Cornwall cottages this summer, and they're cheaper than a Travelodge

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Did you know you can now book a family break in one of Prince William's Cornwall cottages and they work out cheaper than staying in a Travelodge?

The Prince of Wales owns several properties on the £1billion Duchy of Cornwall estate - including some on Prince William and Kate Middleton's favourite family holiday destination on The Isles of Scilly.

The properties are rented out to members of the public but as the cost of living crisis hits families hard this summer, the prices have been reduced for those looking to enjoy a UK staycation during the summer holidays.

And according to The Mirror, some stays are said to work out cheaper for a family than staying at a budget hotel like a Travelodge.

A post shared by Duchy of Cornwall Holiday Cottages (@duchyofcornwallholidaycottages) A photo posted by on

For example, a week-long stay in one of his 28 Cornish cottages now costs £980 for four people - which is equivalent to £35pp per night - cheaper than a budget hotel.

Bigger properties will cost more but why not take the grandparents for some holiday fun for the whole family and a chance to make memories - after all, it's not every summer you get to stay in a holiday home owned by royalty!

Among the types of properties Prince William owns in his Cornish portfolio are historic manors and secluded cottages in the Cornwall countryside and The Isles of Scilly. Three homes are in the small towns of Lostwithiel - Diggery, Staniforth and Hext – and have all been reduced.

You can browse The Duchy of Cornwall Holiday Cottages collection online, and see if they have availability for your dates.

The holiday cottages site announced its deal on its official Instagram page which reads, "Book our summer availability before the 30th September 2023 and receive a 20% discount off any available property. Book one of our rural farmhouses, cottages or barns and enjoy sandy beaches, easy cycle rides, coastal or woodland walks. Make the most of your Cornish escape to the countryside."



(Image credit: Getty)

Restormel Manor, a nine-bedroom property near Fowey had its August price reduced by £2,328 and now costs £517pp which is the equivalent of £73pp a night and it boasts an indoor heated pool with spa, tennis court and fishing licence for the local river.

Compared to the Travelodge, at St Austell - which is a 10-minute drive from Fowey, one night has the RRP £174 for two people - a rate which will fluctuate depending on dates and number of nights.

The Duchy of Cornwall also has a collection of farm cottages set in unspoiled natural beauty, surrounded by fields and farmland in Menhenick, Henver, Hoopers and Bowlan, these have extensive grounds, including an orchard and an outdoor children’s play area.

Among things to do with the kids in the local area, Heligan Gardens have launched their new outdoor playground and a brand new trail - The Superworm Trail, runs until 10th September.