Rumer Willis gives birth to first child with Derek Thomas as she shares her unique name and beautiful snap

Rumer Willis has given birth to her first child with boyfriend Derek Thomas as she shares their daughter's unique baby name and gorgeous snap.

The American actress shared her lovely news with fans on Instagram, as she uploaded the first photograph of their newborn baby girl napping peacefully under a swaddle blanket.

Rumer captioned the photo, "Louetta Isley Thomas Willis. You are pure magic. Born at home on Tuesday April 18th. You are more than we ever dreamed of."

Bruce Willis' wife Emma was among the first to comment, she said, "Omg we love her so so much."

And Rumers' mom Demi Moore wrote, "Pure love for this little birdie."

Their lovely news comes after her dad Bruce Willis was diagnosed with dementia and his daughter Scout shared an emotional message.

Fans and celebrity friends have also sent their lovely wishes. Hilary Duff wrote, "Yes mama …. Magical!"

While a fan added, "OMG YOU’RE A MOM NOW! Congratulations! Love the name. She’s beautiful."

Another fan put, "Man oh man do I see grandpa willis's lips on this tiny angel?! What a cutie pie! Congratulations to your familia."

Rumer first revealed she was pregnant last December with a string of photographs showing Derek embracing her baby bump.

She has two sisters, Tallulah and Scout and half-sisters Evelyn and Mabel.

Speaking about how excited her family was to be welcoming their first grandchild, Rumer told People magazine, "[My parents] are so excited. My sisters are so excited, and it’s so fun to be bringing in the first grandkid in our family, especially because we’re such a huge group at this point."

Rumer's parents Demi and Bruce split in 1998 and divorced two years later. At the time Bruce admitted he felt a failure, "I felt I had failed as a father and a husband by not being able to make it work." But the pair maintained a close friendship and he even spent lockdown with his ex Demi rather than his wife.

She added, "Also, because I’m so excited, even those moments that are challenging, or feel frustrating, I’m just so excited, that always kind of trumps [everything]. But it’s wild. It’s the wildest experience, even more so than I ever thought of."

Last year Rumer paid tribute to her dad telling him, "Daddio, What a privilege it is every day to be your daughter. I love you so much. You are the coolest cat in town."

And she admitted her parents had taught her that "You have no control over anything, and just have a lot of grace with yourself."

