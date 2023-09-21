Ryan Gallagher MAFS and fiancée Emily Seebohm have welcomed their first child and shared his unusual name

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Ryan Gallagher MAFS star has welcomed his first child with fiancée Emily Seebohm giving fans a first look at their baby and the unusual name they've chosen.

The reality TV star first met Emily on The Challenge Australia last year - a reality competition show in which Australian celebrities are paired up to compete in unpredictable and demanding games for their chance at winning $100,000.

And while some fans are wondering who is still together from Married At First Sight Australia? there's some exciting news for MAFS star Ryan.

Just four months into their relationship, Ryan proposed to Emily, with the couple yet to plan a wedding and now they have become parents.

The couple announced that they were expecting their first child together in July this year when Ryan uploaded a video holding his belly like he was nursing a baby bump before revealing that his Olympic swimmer fiancee Emily is pregnant as she showed off her pregnancy.

But in announcing the baby's arrival, Ryan first changed his Facebook profile photo to one with him and Emily and their newborn son without a caption.

And Ryan later took to Instagram to share their baby's full name. He captioned a selfie with, "The last 10 days have have been the best of my life to date, Sampson Ryan Seebohm has changed our lives and we bloody love him he’s perfect."

Fans were quick to congratulate the star on Facebook and in doing so, one comment accidentally revealed the unusual baby name they later confirmed they had chosen.

At the time the comment read, "Hope everything is going well and Em and Sampson are both going okay. Sending love and hugs to you all."

Meanwhile, Emily shared a snap of her holding her baby son's hand on Instagram and captioned it, "He’s here" followed with a blue heart emoji.

And fans have congratulated the athlete. One fan wrote, "Congratulations!!! So happy for you. Hope you’re all adjusting well."

Another fan said, "Well done mumma xx enjoy this special time with your new little man"

And a third fan added, "Congratulations Emily on being a mother and your partner a father. I wish all three of you the very best growing up together. Also I reckon you should go to the Paris Olympic Games for one last crack at the medals."

