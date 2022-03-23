Who is still together from Married At First Sight Australia 2022? Season 9 couples revealed

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Everyone’s talking about Married At First Sight Australia and whether couples like Ella and Mitch and Anthony and Selin are still together. We’ve done some social media snooping and watched ahead to give you an idea.

Shouting matches, smashed wine glasses, a nude photo leak – and that’s just from the dinner parties. The down under version of Married at First Sight has plenty of drama to keep viewers entertained. And it’s safe to say that UK audiences have become quite taken with season 9’s set-up couples. Whether it’s the hideously attractive Ella and Mitch, newer newlyweds Carolina and Dion, or the fiery pairing of Tamara and Brent.

Similar to Netflix’s popular Love is Blind season 2, many want to know who is still together from this year’s Married At First Sight Australia. In addition to whether the marriages are legally binding. And through some extensive research we’ve been able to share the contestants’ current relationship statuses.

Married at First Sight Australia: Who is still together from season 9?

1. Selin and Anthony

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? Absolutely not

Video of the Week:

With such a strong start at the aisle and throughout their wedding day, fans were hopeful these two would make it. But things started to crumble on the honeymoon after a few disagreements. Anthony accused Selin of bullying behaviour, emasculating him and his vulnerability by calling him “Princess” and asking if he needed a “boo hoo”. This was followed by the first dinner party, where a solo Selin gained the girls support for having being ‘left’ by Anthony on their honeymoon. And let’s just say a few co-stars – Tamara and Domenica – weren’t afraid to get vocal with Anthony.

Despite the tense situation, the two layter apologised to one another. And they decided to stay and work on the relationship at the first commitment ceremony. During intimacy week the two grew close again, with Anthony even moving back in with his bride. But sadly it was antics at another dinner party which proved to be the last straw.

Both voiced their frustrations on the sofa, with expert John Aitken agreeing their outburst at the dinner was “heated” and “full on”. Anthony revealed he wanted to leave, as did Selin who said: “Honestly, I don’t know what else I can say. I wrote ‘I’m done’.”

2. Ella and Mitch

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? Yes!

We’re pleased to remember that Ella and Mitch are still together following Married At First Sight Australia. Not only are the two following each other on Instagram and liking each other’s post. They also set the record straight with a sit down for an ADORABLE interview with Aussie magazine Woman’s Day.

“Our relationship is in a great spot,” Mitch said. “It’s a bond I haven’t shared with anybody before.”

The 27-year-old even shared that a future move from the Gold Coast to Ella’s base in Melbourne might also be on the cards. “When you share something as special as we have, you’ll do anything,” he added.

Ella agreed that the “Chemistry is the glue for us”. Adding: “I do feel secure with Mitchell now. Although the two had a fairly solid journey on MAFS there were moments were Ella admitted to needing more validation from Mitch.

She also told New Idea that his age also initially made her question things: “Him being younger than me, I was like, okay, this guy is probably not going to be as ready as I am,” she said. “I was concerned with his being ready for commitment.” It’s safe to say that Mitch proved her wrong and fans can expect to see them looking loved up together during the show’s reunion.

3. Domenica and Jack

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? Yes!

It’s safe to say that Domenica and Jack were pretty smitten from day one with each other. Bride Dom even went so far as to call Jack “perfect” as they bonded over their love of dogs, vegetarianism and Italian family heritage instantly.

Whilst there were a few bumps along the way, they both stayed commited to one another and their relationship. And Jack admirably defended his wife during a particular leaked nude photo scandal that came to light at one group dinner party.

Six months on from the experiment and all the signs suggest that this Married At First Sight Australia couple are still together. In fact, future wedding bells are allegedly on the cards.

“We definitely spoke about the possibility of an engagement,” Domenica told New Idea in February. “We really didn’t want to put any form of pressure on having to feel any kind of way about each other. So we wanted a relationship to progress in the experiment as best we could without outside pressure.”

Jack additionally sparked wedding rumours: “We definitely discussed how marriage would come [about] in the real world,” he added.

It’s been reported that Domenica has also upped sticks and relocated to Sydney to be nearer Jack. And this definitely suggests that the two might be living together and going strong.

4. Olivia and Jackson

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? Yes!

Is it any surprise to Married At First Sight Australia fans that these two are still married? After first locking eyes on each other on their wedding day it’s been pretty much all smiles since for these two. They sailed through the experiment, being both affectionate and supportive throughout. And Jackson certainly had Olivia’s back in a few situations when his bride’s behaviour was called out by other members of the show.

The Daily Mail exclusively reported in February that Melbourne-born Jackson has in fact moved to Sydney and is living with the 27-year-old in the beachside twon of Avoca. “Jackson is in awe of Olivia,” a source told the publication. “She is honest and will say exactly what she is thinking and he just totally loves that.”

The 30-year-old groom also inadvertantly confirmed their together status in an interview with Now To Love. When asked about his gym habit – which proved to be a source of contention between the two on the show – Jackson replied: “To this day I go to the gym and she’s cool with it.”

It’s thought that viewers will likely see the two very much together during the reunion episode too. Leaked footage shows Olivia and Jackson arriving together – which we think further cements their couplehood.

5. Tamara and Brent

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? Unlikely

Opinionated bride Tamara certainly put husband Brent through his paces on Married At First Sight Australia. And things ultimately looked like they fell apart between the two during the final romantic date before their renewed vows.

Asked if she had any regrets whilst appearing on the show, Tamara quipped: “Probably this whole experiment. From start to finish”. It went from bad to worse from here when Bent said that his wife was “always moody”. To which she replied: “If you don’t want to be somewhere with someone, of course you are going to get p**sed off.” Unsurprisingly Brett disembarked the yacht after this admission telling her “I think I’m done, mate.”

Any hopes of a reconciliation between the two were seemingly dashed when the two arrived separately during the reunion filming. So we’re not expecting a happily ever after for this pairing.

6. Cody and Selina

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? We think so!

For Cody, it wasn’t instant love – or attraction – with bride Selina. And it proved to be quite the hurdle in the couple’s first few weeks together, as Selina struggled to come to terms with his confession. But never-the-less intimacy week proved to bring a breakthrough for these two, and by the 7th day the pair happily shared that they had successfully consummated the marriage. Hurrah!

Whilst the rest of their journeys did involve some additional ups and downs – *cough Cody’s untidy dwellings cough*. The two seemed to be really solid by the end of the experiment. And we’ve got further good news in that it looks like Cody and Selina are still a thing.

The two rocked up together for the reunion filming and one leaked clip showed the couple holding hands too. Which definitely gives us a good feeling. Add to this the photographic proof via the Daily Mail of Cody out with Selina in her hometown of Adelaide – and we’re quite confident in thinking this match was another Married at First Sight Australia success story.

7. Holly and Andrew

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? Absolutely not

Holly and Andrew’s union was the first to come to an end on Married At First Sight Australia. And so ugly was the parting that motivational speaker Andrew decided against returning to the sofa to let his bride know he was leaving.

Things turned sour on the honeymoon when Andrew said that he wasn’t feeling the intimacy and connection with Holly in the bedroom. In one brutal blow he told her he had experienced more passion with a one night stand than with his new wife between the sheets. Ouch.

Hurt but willing to overlook his comments for the sake of the relationship, Holly gave Andrew another shot. But it was during confessions week when Holly shared her desires to have children ASAP that Andrew realised it wasn’t for him.

A blazing row followed. And at the dinner party, Andrew managed to persuade his fellow contestants that Holly was the one in the wrong. Which made for some uncomfortable viewing. A solo Holly at the next commitment ceremony shared how she was disappointed that the group didn’t have her back and shared her side of the story. In a heartfelt letter she shared that Andrew “took her voice” and that she was now reclaiming it by leaving the experiment.

Safe to say the two haven’t reconciled. And rather interestingly Holly’s Instagram doesn’t feature a single photo of Andrew or her together. We’re yet to learn however if they both show up for the upcoming Married at First Sight Australia reunion.

8. Sam and Al

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? No

Bride Sam was looking for a rugged, older gentleman as her perfect partner in the experiment. Instead, the experts paired her with the young but loveable Al. And it was their age difference and Sam’s concerns around his maturity levels that was ultimately the nail in the coffin for these two.

A final make-or-break date led to the couple leaving the experiment at the following commitment ceremony. But it seems that the split is amicable and the two have remained friends.

Whilst he didn’t get his happy ending, Al admitted to learning a lot through the process. He told 9Entertainment: “After coming out of the experiment, I do feel confident that I will be a great husband one day.”

“I’ve grown as a person in this experiment. I need to talk a lot more deep, I’ve got to be not so surface level,” he added. “I’ve got to compromise as well, that’s a big thing. That’s something that Sam and I did have a few problems on.”

9. Matt and Kate

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? No

No sadly, Kate and Matt are not still together from Married At First Sight Australia. The marriage was awkward with a capital A from the offset – with the two having very different tolerance levels when it came to being affectionate and intimate. And it’s safe to say that Kate – whose never been in a relationship – felt it was moving too fast.

The blonde bride accused Matt of being delusional when he surpised her with perfume to to celebrate their “three-week anniversary”. They struggled through another week but a rejected Matt hit the booze hard one night, which left Kate furious.

At the commitment ceremony, Kate and Matt both wrote to leave. Matt told the experts he was a “realist” who didn’t see how the two could make it work.

Kate has since reflected on her journey on Instagram. “Despite not having the fairytale ending I hoped for I am still proud of myself for having the courage to take myself out of my comfort zone,” she wrote. “It has been an experience of a lifetime that I will never forget.”

She added that she also wishes ex-husband Matt “all the best” and hopes he finds his “perfect match” in the future.

10. Carolina and Dion

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? Absolutely not

Brazilian bride Carolina certainly made her mark in season 9 of Married At First Sight Australia. And fans of the show will know that her and Dion did not make it as a married couple after she fell for another contestant. Eeek.

In a shock MAFS twist, the 33-year-old got cosy with co-star Daniel Holmes. And the two hit it off on a few secret behind-the-scenes dates. During a particularly awkward episode the two came out to their fellow contestants and asked if they could rejoin the experiment as a new match. But alas after a cast-wide walk out, the experts agreed that this wasn’t to be.

Whilst they weren’t matched together, Daniel and Carolina have defied the odds and are still together in real life. In a recent Instagram post, the mum-of-one shared that she “would do it all again”.

As for Dion, he’s also moved on since the show. Daily Mail Australia reports that the 34-year-old has renkindled his relationship with ex Nikki Walton. The two called it quits mere weeks before Dion’s stint on the programme. And many accused the entrepreneur of having her as a ‘secret girlfriend’ whilst filming.

Dion denies this to be the case though. He told Yahoo in March: “No, that’s definitely not the case at all. I was single when I entered the show and I was single when I signed up.”

11. Jess and Daniel

Did they say I Do? Yes | Are they still together? Absolutely not

Unsurprisingly Jess and Daniel are not still together from Married at First Sight Australia. With Jess losing her groom to fellow contestant Carolina.

Though the two were the last to say ‘I Do’ in the series, they were one of the quickest pairings to fall apart. At their first dinner party outing, Jess slammed the car door on her husband. And the rest of the night pretty much went downhill from there. Jess came to blows with fellow bride Domenica for calling Daniel a “little bitch”. To which Dom replied that Jess was being ‘petulant’.

At a later commitment ceremony they called it quits. Jess told the experts: “It clearly isn’t working, and I’m not going to fake it and it’s never going to work.” The florist has been keeping a low-profile since the show, but the Daily Mail papped her out with a mystery man in March.

Reflecting on his brides and current relationship Daniel said that the energy with Carolina was “completely different to being around Jess”.

“To me, Carolina’s vibe is kind of warm. We have a bit of flirtatiousness towards each other, I like that,” he said on the show. “There’s just chemistry, I don’t know.” They were last spotted at Sydney airport sharing a kiss in early March – proving their relationship was still going strong.

Video of the Week: