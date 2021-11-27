Shirley Ballas gives fans critical health update amid cancer fears

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Shirley Ballas has revealed her kidneys are cancer-free after a string of medical tests left her feeling “anxious”.

The Strictly Come Dancing Head Judge sought medical advice last month after spotting a lump under her arm.

And doctors were left “mortified” about her high hormone levels and wanted to investigate the “concerning” lump further.

Shirley, 61, needed urgent scans on all her organs—including an internal probe and a further look into her ovaries, kidneys, adrenal glands and stomach.

Thankfully, after weeks of anxiety, Shirley “can now breathe” having had the results that confirm a shadow on her kidneys is nothing to worry about.

The dance sensation took to Instagram to update her followers and captioned the video, “Dear Fans and friends. Got two sets of results back and after feeling very anxious for several weeks I can now breathe.”

Shirley—who will be the only female on the judging panel this weekend as Motsi Mabuse is forced to self-isolate—went on to thank her fans for supporting her through this difficult journey.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for your caring kind and loving messages. You proved that social media can be a good place, watching out for each other is always a good thing, and I feel blessed,” Shirley wrote.

“Hopefully in a few weeks I’ll start to feel less tired and my old self again. Gratitude to you all. Thank you from my heart to yours. #health #kindness #selfcare”

While there was no sign of cancer, Shirley isn’t quite out of the woods and revealed she still needs to have her breasts checked and is working with health care professionals to try and balance the hormone levels in her body, starting with taking oestrogen.

The star has also been warned she needs to start taking “time for [herself].”

But, with a schedule as hectic as Shirley’s we’ve no doubt that will be tricky.

Feel better soon, Shirley!