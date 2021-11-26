We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Motsi Mabuse has been forced to drop out of Strictly Come Dancing as the judging panel is hit by further Covid chaos.

The professional dancer turned judge, is forced to miss the show – even though she has been double jabbed with Bionthec in Germany and had her booster – because she is currently over in Germany she is not able to travel back due to UK Government guidelines, which do not recognise the vaccines she received.

Motsi shared the devastating news with her fans on Twitter, she wrote, ‘I am gutted to say I will have to miss this weekend on Strictly…yesterday, I was contacted by NHS Test and Trace as being in close contact with someone on Sunday 21st Nov who has since tested positive.

‘Being double vaccinated & booster as I am, would normally mean exemption from isolation under the ‘close contact’ rules, but unfortunately German EU vaccines are not recognised and neither is my booster in this instance – so I must follow UK Government Guidance and can only return after 30 November 2021 to UK.

She concluded, ‘Our health is the most important thing and luckily I have been tested multiple times this week and am negative. I am healthy, I am with my family, that’s what matters. I wish everyone good luck, sending you my love, keep dancing. Until then lots of love and stay safe.’

Motsi’s absence from the show comes a week after fellow judge Craig Revel Horwood was forced to miss last week’s show because he contracted Coronavirus.

As a result, Cynthia Erivo was drafted in to replace Craig, and this week she will remain on the panel as a stand-in for Motsi.

A Strictly spokesperson said, “We can confirm Motsi Mabuse will not be taking part in Strictly Come Dancing this weekend. We are delighted that Cynthia Erivo will be joining us as a guest judge again, joining Craig Revel Horwood, Anton Du Beke and Head Judge, Shirley Ballas on the judging panel. We look forward to having Motsi back with us next weekend.”

It’s not the first Covid scare to hit the show – previously contestants Tom Fletcher and Judi Love have also both missed a show after testing positive for coronavirus.

Strictly is on BBC One this Saturday at 6.55pm and Sunday at 7.20pm for the results show.