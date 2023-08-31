Simon Cowell reveals son Eric’s ‘dreaded’ dream job - but he's putting his foot down for this reason

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Simon Cowell has revealed son Eric wants to 'be in a band' when he's older but he's putting his foot down when it comes to auditioning for any of his talent shows.

The Britain's Got Talent and America's Got Talent judge is engaged to Lauren Silverman with whom he has son Eric, aged nine. And with a famous talent manager as your dad, you'd think Eric would be sure to land a spot on one of his famous TV shows.

While most parents are supportive of their kids when it comes to their parenting styles, whether it's gentle parenting or Tiger parenting, it seems Simon's going to be cruel to be kind.

Simon, who has lost both his parents, has admitted that he's not going to go easy on his first and only child during a rare chat about family life. Speaking on The Mirror's Men in Mind podcast, Simon spills details of his son's dream future career.

"He has said the dreaded words, 'Daddy, can I audition for you?' And I'm like, 'Oh, No!' He wants to be in a band. He likes Green Day," Simon laughed.

"So, I'm like, 'We'll have this conversation later.' He's going to do what he wants to do."

But Simon isn't going to give him a 'free pass' to perform on Britain's Got Talent or America's Got Talent - he's got to earn it.

He explained, "I've said to him, 'If you are not good, you are not going on the show. And that means you've got to rehearse. Sorry, you have to take a lot of lessons, blah, blah, blah, blah, blah.'

"He is like, 'Okay'. And then I think he lost interest, but I think he just, I don't know. He's just up for it for some reason. But if he's terrible, no, you won't see him on the show."

