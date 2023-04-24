Simone Biles marries fiancé Jonathan Owens after meeting on dating app

Simone Biles has married fiancé Jonathan Owens after meeting on dating app Raya.

The Olympic gymnast declared, "I do, officially Owens," as she shared beautiful wedding (opens in new tab) photos from their nuptials, just three years after meeting on the high profile dating app.

The couple, who got engaged (opens in new tab) in February 2022, tied the knot in what appears to be a courthouse wedding, with Simone wearing a stunning tiered white gown while her husband wore a tan color suit.

The series of snaps from their special day feature a lovely mix of the couple inside and outside the wedding venue, taking their vows and posing together, with the photographs uploaded to Simone's Instagram (opens in new tab) taken by Raetay Photography.

Another uploaded snap shows the couple on a rooftop, and she captioned it, "I never knew a love so deep."

Meanwhile, Jonathan shared the selection of snaps to his Instagram followers and captioned them, "My person, forever".

Just a week before their wedding ceremony, signs of wedding planning (opens in new tab) had taken place with Simone and Jonathan holding their marriage license while sat inside a Mercedes.

Simone has since told fans during an Instagram Story Q+A that the couple will be having a bigger wedding in a couple of weeks time, “We had to get married ‘legally’ here in the US—since our wedding will be a destination wedding,” she confessed.

And now that they're officially man and wife, fans are over the moon. One fan put, "Congratulations to you both. You both look incredible"

Another fan put, "Wish you the Best life ever, you deserve it so much."

And a third fan added, "You both look stunning! Congratulations to you! I’m wishing you many more years together as in love with each other as you are today!"

Jonathan is a Houston Texans player and despite having a close encounter during a Texans game in 2019, the pair met online after Simone made the first move on dating app Raya (opens in new tab).

They later went Instagram official months later with a couple of loved up snaps before announcing their engagement after two years together.

Jonathan popped the question under a gazebo in Houston, Texas, and they shared a series of photos from the relationship milestone moment.

Engagement and wedding ring experts at UK retailer Steven Stone (opens in new tab) have revealed everything we know about Simone’s wedding band - and taken a fresh look at her stunning engagement ring.

Maxwell Stone, diamond expert, noted, “Though we’re yet to see a glimpse of Simon and Jonathan’s wedding rings, we know that they got married with wedding bands from Amazon - a surprising choice! Simone has confirmed that the couple are saving their official bands for their second wedding.

He added, "Featuring an 8ct oval cut diamond, sat on a band that features at least 35 smaller diamonds, our experts estimate Simone's engagement ring from Jonathan to be worth £240k - making it one of the most valuable celebrity engagement rings of 2022. Thus, we can’t begin to imagine the glitz and glamour of her second wedding band!”

