Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married at Pickle Cottage as she shares glimpse of fairytale day

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married at home at Pickle Cottage and the star has now shared a glimpse of their fairytale day.

It might seem like only yesterday that ITV daytime (opens in new tab) star and former X-Factor contestant Stacey Solomon announced her engagement (opens in new tab) to fiancé Joe Swash, but this magical moment came almost two years ago. Since then, Stacey and Joe have welcomed a baby girl (opens in new tab) and revealed their little one’s unique baby name (opens in new tab), Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash. For many months fans have been wondering when Stacey Solomon is getting married (opens in new tab) and the big day has finally dawned.

As revealed accidentally by the groom during an appearance on Loose Women, Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's wedding date was the last Sunday of July, the 24th. Taking to Instagram a day later, Stacey has now shared a new reel offering a sneak peek behind-the-scenes of her and her brand new husband’s big day.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

The video taken at what’s understood to be their family home, affectionately nicknamed Pickle Cottage by Stacey, shows a covered barn-like structure bathed in glorious sunshine. Within seconds fans are treated to a transition shot of it complete with tables, fairy lights wrapped along the ceiling and white floral centrepieces.

“🕊 The calm before our forever🕊”, Stacey’s caption declared, whilst fans flocked to the comments to congratulate the couple and praise the beautiful decorations.

“Anyone else here in the comments desperate to see the wedding pics 😍😍😍 This looks just so beautiful Stacey xxx”, one person declared.

“Congrats Stace!!! 🤍🤍🤍🤍🤍”, replied Pussycat Dolls star Ashley Roberts.

Whilst another admiringly wrote, “This is so beautiful! Doesn’t look like Uk! It could be a little house on the prairie … so so stunning and dreams can come true! ❤️”.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Primark)

According to the Daily Mail (opens in new tab), the day Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married surrounded by their nearest and dearest. The guest list reportedly included Loose Women panellist Linda Robson, ex-The Only Way Is Essex star Ricky Rayment and current TOWIE cast member James Argent and his band, The Arg Band.

A source claimed to the publication, “Stacey and Joe had the best day of their lives.

It was exactly everything they had hoped for, the weather was glorious, and they had a joyous day with their children and family."

Stacey and Joe are parents to Rex (3) and Rose (9 months), whilst the Loose Women star is also mum to Zachary (14) and Leighton (10) from previous relationships and Joe had a son Harry (15) with a former partner.

A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Both newlyweds have yet to share any pictures from their wedding ceremony and reception. Though previously Stacey revealed how important it was to her to have all their kids there, revealing it was one of the seasons they delayed their wedding.

“I think we’re just going to move it back a few months because both of us said we’d be gutted if we were looking back at the pictures and all of our children weren’t there. For the sake of a few months, we will wait till baby's born and then do it all of us together,” she reportedly explained.

All these months later Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash fans will no doubt continue to eagerly anticipate photos of them and their children from their fairytale day.