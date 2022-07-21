GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Fans are wondering when is Stacey Solomon getting married and where does she live - as the Loose Women (opens in new tab) panelist decorates her pergola ahead of her nuptials.

The mum-of-four, to Zach, 14, Leighton,10, Rex, three, and nine-month-old Rose (opens in new tab), has been counting down the days to her big day with partner Joe Swash, which had been postponed until after the birth of her fourth child (opens in new tab). As Stacey and Joe get ready to exchange vows, we look at all you need to know about their upcoming wedding (opens in new tab)...

When is Stacey Solomon getting married?

Stacey Solomon is getting married on July 24th, 2022 after the news was accidentally revealed by her husband-to-be on Loose Women. During an episode of the ITV daytime show, in which he featured as a guest, Eamonn Holmes asked him, "Can you say when it's happening your wedding?" To which Joe replied: "Stacey are we allowed to say? I never know." Before he added, "The date is the last Sunday in July."

Stacey recently confirmed the date when she gave fans a sneak peek of her incredible wedding door scaping, uploaded to Instagram. She also revealed that all four sons - including stepson Harry, will be page boys and will walk her down the aisle with her dad. And not forgetting the dogs, Peanut and Teddy who will be wearing suits and ties too.

Other likely guests include Ruth Langsford, Linda Robson and Nadia Sawalha. Mrs Hinch, as well as Stacey's sister Jemma. And Joe is likely to invite his celeb mates including Rob Beckett, Ricky Rayment, Leigh Francis and his former Dancing on Ice partner Alex Murphy.

Who is Stacey Solomon marrying?

Stacey Solomon is marrying Joe Swash. The English actor and television presenter is best-known for his role on BBC One soap EastEnders in which he played Mickey Miller.

But he was forced to leave the show after he fell ill with meningitis. He recovered but his finances took a hit as a result of him not working. He got axed from the show in 2008 after producers ran out of storylines for his character. Joe explained how this impacted him, "I got into EastEnders and was irresponsible with money. I was chucking it away on stuff I didn’t need. I thought I was going to be on EastEnders for years and years.’

And he was declared bankrupt (opens in new tab) in both 2009 and 2013. The actor recently explained, "I wondered how I managed to get myself into the situation. But it can happen to anybody."

And his TV success after being axed from Albert Square includes winning I'm A Celebrity (opens in new tab) 2008 and Dancing on Ice (opens in new tab) 2020. Joe is father of three to son Harry (opens in new tab), 15, from a previous relationship and son Rex and daughter Rose who he has with wife-to-be Stacey.

How long has Joe and Stacey been together?

Joe and Stacey have been together for six years. They met when she was a contestant on I'm A Celebrity back in 2010 and was crowned the winner of the reality show. At the time Joe was hosting the itv2 spin-off show and the pair became friends. They weren't romantically linked at the time as Stacey was in a relationship.

It took until 2016 for the couple to start dating, and they went Instagram official in that January.

Stacey shared a video of the moment they first met - with Joe hugging her to congratulate her on her win. Recalling the memory on her Instagram stories and explained, "We just finished watching the castle and Leighton and Zach made me put on my jungle videos because Zachy doesn't remember it and Leighton wasn't born when I did it so they love watching it," she said.

"Then we stumbled across this one. The first time I ever met Joe. The boys couldn't believe it was him. It feels like yesterday" Stacey added.

After welcoming their first child together in May 2019, Joe proposed (opens in new tab) on Christmas Eve 2020 and in October 2021 they welcomed their second child together, daughter Rose.

Where does Stacey Solomon live?

Stacey Solomon lives in a tudor-style Essex mansion nicknamed Pickle Cottage. The property was purchased for a reported £1.2m in 2021 by the couple and it boasts a pool, library, and huge wendy house. Since they moved in over a year ago, the property has had an extreme transformation - with most of the work carried out by Stacey herself and documented on her Instagram.

Pickle Cottage will be the wedding ceremony and venue for the couple - after they decided to ditch their original choice after moving into their new home. The couple had to apply for a special wedding license in order to hold the ceremony there but it means they can tie the knot in their beautiful garden, surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

Stacey revealed that among the wedding plans, guests would be sitting underneath a thatched roof barn area in the garden and round off the night with karaoke.

Telling her fans about her wedding plans on Instagram, Stacey previously spilled, "This morning I had to meet with the caterers, florists and everyone in between because I almost forgot we are getting married in three months' time. We are on the last part now, the aisle.

"And my sister just put a load of candles in my kitchen jars at the bottom where we are going to stand and I'm crying".

Watch Stacey's Instagram stories for further wedding updates.