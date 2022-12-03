Stacey Solomon's Crafty Christmas: First-look images, release date and all you need to know about the BBC One show

With a little help from her family and friends, Stacey Solomon will deck the halls with a difference this year as she shares some clever ways to cut costs, upcycle and spread some homemade cheer at Christmas (opens in new tab).

In this fun and festive one-off TV special, the Solomon family get creative, together with professional organiser and Sort Your Life Out co-star, Dilly Carter, Stacey transforms a neighbouring barn into a Christmas grotto for a festive party with her local community.

From DIY Christmas crackers (opens in new tab) to garlands and heart-felt gifts, Stacey will show us how to craft a magical family Christmas amid the cost of living (opens in new tab) crisis.

And here's all you need to know ahead of adding it to your Christmas TV Schedule 2022 (opens in new tab),

Speaking about why she wanted to make the show, which airs on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Thursday, 15th December 2022, Stacey revealed, "I couldn’t believe it when this show got commissioned. When they told me I’d get to do my favourite thing with my family and friends, I thought, are you kidding? Yes please! Anyone who knows me knows how much I love crafting, and there's no better feeling than giving someone the perfect gift. DIY gifts mean so much more, and they save a bit of money too."

And for the busy mum of four, to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, Rex, three, and Rose, one, is married to Joe Swash (opens in new tab) and she says crafting is calming.

"Crafting is something I can really lose myself in. Life for many people is really fast and busy, and when I craft my mind has to focus on the task at hand. You can have all these thoughts running around in your head but you have to push them to one side to focus on the thing in front of you. It’s so relaxing," Stacey confessed.

Having dug out some of the best inspiration from Instagram, TikTok, and Pinterest, Stacey has simplified some things to make it more relatable with household items you can find around your home.

But if you've never had a go at crafting before, fear not, Stacey says, "It’s fine if it goes wrong...that’s part of the fun. I’d say the bauble wreath is one of the easiest crafts you can do. It’s literally threading baubles on a hanger. It’s minimum effort and maximum satisfaction because it looks really posh!

"There are also cheap and speedy ways of doing stuff at home that anyone can do. Why not buy a store-made cake and ice it yourself? It might sound silly, but when you can put less effort in and it looks like you’ve made more effort...that’s win-win, isn’t it?"

Looking ahead to Christmas, Stacey revealed she had lots more crafting ahead. "I’m yet to make my Christmas door! But I’m most looking forward to spending time with Joe and the kids. It’s been a busy year so I’m excited to wind down and just do nothing."

Stacey Solomon’s Crafty Christmas will air on BBC One and iPlayer at 8pm on Thursday 15th December 2022.