Strictly star Adam Peaty confirms split from girlfriend Eirianedd Munro in cryptic post

Adam Peaty has taken to Instagram to apologise to Eirianedd Munro and announce their split

Adam Peaty and Eirianned Munro attend the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2021 at Tate Modern on September 01, 2021 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Olympic swimmer and former Strictly contestant, Adam Peaty (opens in new tab) has announced his split from girlfriend Eirianedd Munro after three years, in a heartfelt post.

The gold medalist took to Instagram to share the sad news and took the time to share a cryptic apology to Eirianedd and their two-year-old son, George. 

He wrote, “Eiri and I have decided to go our separate ways. We have enjoyed a wonderful three years together, 2 of those with our gorgeous son George. 

“Our priority has always been to provide the happiest and healthiest home environment for him, and right now that means ending our romantic relationship.”

He then added, “I could not ask for a greater mother for George and I am so grateful to Eiri for her amazing support over the last three years. Eiri and George, I’m sorry for letting you down. My only interest is for the well-being of our family at this difficult time.”

The couple welcomed their first child together in September 2020, after they announced that Eirianned was pregnant in April. The pair started dating after meeting at the University of Loughborough but have now decided to go their separate ways and co-parent (opens in new tab) George.

This isn’t the first time that Adam has shared a public statement on their relationship. During his stint on Strictly, he and his partner Katya Jones sent rumours swirling about the ‘Strictly curse’ after a ‘near kiss’ moment (opens in new tab) between the two during one of their performances.

Breaking his silence, Adam took to Instagram to address the claims writing, “To everyone who sees what they want to see, your comments have real-life consequences. I will not be lowered or overcome by your gossip. Protect your energy.”

In regards to their split, Adam has asked for their privacy to be respected and stated that he won’t ‘say anything further’ about their breakup.

