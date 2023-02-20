Strictly's Janette Manrara announces she is pregnant with her and Aljaz Skorjanec's 'miracle' baby

Strictly Come Dancing former professional dancers Janette Manrara has fallen naturally pregnant with her and Aljaz Skorjanec's first child before the couple were planning an IVF (opens in new tab) route.

The happy couple has revealed that after trying for a baby for some time, they had contemplated IVF but before they even went down that route, Janette reveals she found out she was pregnant after feeling different one day.

The former professional dancer, who previously admitted Strictly saved their marriage (opens in new tab), took a pregnancy test (opens in new tab) in December 2022 and it confirmed that she was pregnant with their "little miracle".

Speaking to Hello! (opens in new tab) the Strictly It Takes Two presenter, said, "I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work. To know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying: 'Ok, fine, I'm coming now.'"

Their baby is due (opens in new tab)to arrive in late summer and Aljaz has spoken of his joy at becoming a first time dad.

He said, "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about this moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically, but mentally too."

Speaking about the moment they found out, Janette said she called her doctor first. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, I think I'm pregnant, what do I do?' And she said, 'First of all, calm down and second of all, congratulations. What has Aljaž said?'

"And I said, 'I haven’t told him; he's in the living room!'" Finally, she handed her husband her positive pregnancy test. "We cried and hugged; it was quite a moment," she said.

The couple are in the process of moving from their London flat to a house in Cheshire, with Gorka Marquez (opens in new tab) and Gemma Atkinson and their first child and second on the way, nearby - making the perfect playdates.