Strictly's Janette Manrara announces she is pregnant with her and Aljaz Skorjanec's 'miracle' baby
The former Strictly Come Dancing professionals have shared their happy news with fans.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Strictly Come Dancing former professional dancers Janette Manrara has fallen naturally pregnant with her and Aljaz Skorjanec's first child before the couple were planning an IVF (opens in new tab) route.
The happy couple has revealed that after trying for a baby for some time, they had contemplated IVF but before they even went down that route, Janette reveals she found out she was pregnant after feeling different one day.
The former professional dancer, who previously admitted Strictly saved their marriage (opens in new tab), took a pregnancy test (opens in new tab) in December 2022 and it confirmed that she was pregnant with their "little miracle".
Speaking to Hello! (opens in new tab) the Strictly It Takes Two presenter, said, "I know that IVF can be really strenuous on a woman's body and there is no guarantee it will work. To know that this little miracle just came from a wonderful night we had together is amazing. I think the baby decided to make Mum and Dad panic a bit before saying: 'Ok, fine, I'm coming now.'"
Their baby is due (opens in new tab)to arrive in late summer and Aljaz has spoken of his joy at becoming a first time dad.
He said, "I was beside myself. I feel like I've been thinking and dreaming about this moment for so long. We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically, but mentally too."
A post shared by HELLO! Magazine (@hellomag) (opens in new tab)
A photo posted by on
Speaking about the moment they found out, Janette said she called her doctor first. "I said, 'Oh my gosh, I think I'm pregnant, what do I do?' And she said, 'First of all, calm down and second of all, congratulations. What has Aljaž said?'
"And I said, 'I haven’t told him; he's in the living room!'" Finally, she handed her husband her positive pregnancy test. "We cried and hugged; it was quite a moment," she said.
The couple are in the process of moving from their London flat to a house in Cheshire, with Gorka Marquez (opens in new tab) and Gemma Atkinson and their first child and second on the way, nearby - making the perfect playdates.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Who was voted off Dancing on Ice last night?
ITV viewers are wondering who left Dancing on Ice 2023 on Sunday night
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Bruce Willis' daughter Scout shares emotional message after her dad’s dementia diagnosis
Bruce Willis' family recently announced the sad news he has been diagnosed with dementia
By Naomi Bartram • Published