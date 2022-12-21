Strictly Come Dancing fans who watched Hamza Yassin (opens in new tab) win the 2022 final (opens in new tab) have been buying tickets to see their favourite stars perform on the road but some fans are asking why is Gorka Marquez not on the Strictly tour?

The full celebrity line-up has been revealed for the Strictly Live 2023 tour (opens in new tab), which will see seven couples from the show perform at venues across the UK.

But while Helen Skelton has been announced as one of the celebrities taking part, her professional partner from the show Gorka Marquez, is not going to be dancing with her as we look at his replacement...

Why is Gorka Márquez not on the Strictly Come Dancing tour this year?

Gorka Marquez is not on the Strictly tour because he has been replaced by Kai Widdrington who will dance with his partner Helen Skelton instead. Gorka, who reached the final of the 2022 contest with Helen, showed his support for fellow professional dancer Kai taking his place as after the line up was revealed Gorka posted a string of applause, throwing his support behind Kai and Helen. Gorka is yet to reveal why he's not taking part in the tour but it could be due to wanting to spend more time with his girlfriend Gemma Atkinson and their daughter Mia, aged three.

Kai took part in Strictly 2022 having been paired with Loose Women (opens in new tab) panelist Kaye Adams but they were voted out during week one.

After finding out the news that Gorka will not be on the Strictly tour fans have been quick to share their reactions. One wrote, "Gutted your (sic) not on the tour," and another fan added "Gutted that you will not be dancing with Helen."

While a third fan shared, "Can't believe there's no gorka 😢"

Fans have speculated on how "gutted" Gorka looked to have not won the glitterball trophy. One fan wrote, "Gorka been in 3 finals on Strictly Come Dancing has sadly not won he genuinely looked gutted last night when he didn't win again..."

And another fan pointed out, "As a professional Gorka really should be better at coving his upset at not winning when he knows he's on TV it's fine been upset but at least hide it better he has been on strictly long enough now to know that it's bad sportsmanship to look like this in front of the camera's."

Meanwhile another fan claimed, "gorka looks so sad and I have a horrible feeling this was his last final because he’s not going to be on strictly much longer #strictlyfinal"

And another replied, "I don’t want him to go but I get the vibe that he’ll only do another series or two if that. he’s one of my favourite pros and i’d have loved to see him win tonight."

Has Gorka quit Strictly?

Gorka has not quit Strictly, his latest Instagram post hints at his future on the show in which he thanked fans for their support and looked excitedly to "Strictly 23". The lengthy post concluded, "And to all of you guys! The biggest THANK YOU, because without you we wouldn’t be here and your lovely messages of support means the world. Strictly 23 lets go!!! In the mean time. Keep dancing!!"

Speaking about his time on the show, Gorka said, "Oh… Where to start, It’s has been a incredible journey. I feel so grateful I got not only to dance with you @helenskelton but also to be by your side in your own personal journey and see your transformation from day one.

Thank you for all the memories, laughs, coffees, toast, parent chats, car journeys.



"Like I said yesterday In the show you’re a special person who light up a room when walks in and I am so proud you got to smile and shine again.



"I’ve loved every single moment dancing with you and I am so proud of us until the last dance! You’re a Star.



Big congratulations!! to the @bbcstrictly champions @jowitaprzystal @hamzayassin90 you guys have been amazing the whole series and deserve it.



Congrats to the other couples in the Final @vitocoppola @fleureast @gkx_carlos @mollyrainford it has been a pleasure to share the floor with you guys.



Thank you to everyone that works in the show. from production, dance team, cameras, wardrobe, hair& make-up You guys are legends and I am so grateful to be part of the Best show in tele. @sarahjamesface @jack.will.g thank you for your trust in me."

