Where is Strike: Troubled Blood filmed? Locations featured in the detective drama

Cormoran Strike and Robin Ellacott are back, and circumstances take them out of London and to some very diverse locations. But where are some of the picturesque towns featured in the show?

Legendary detective Cormoran Strike is back on TV screens in the latest adaption of Robert Galbraith's book series. Galbraith, AKA J. K. Rowling, offers up another dark and twisting tale in Strike: Troubled Blood, this time taking Strike and resourceful sidekick Robin, on the trail for Dr Margot Bamborough. Margot disappeared without trace forty years ago, and her daughter can't move on with life until she knows what happened to her mother. The hunt for the truth takes Strike and Robin to some unexpected places, leading to a frustrating number of dead ends. Strike also has the devastating illness of a family member to contend with, taking him away from the case while he manages family dynamics in the face of a huge loss. Aside from viewers being desperate to know if Strike and Robin will ever get together - the likelihood is increasingly teased with each book - fans are also keen to find out where the latest series was filmed. We've done all the sleuthing for you, and have a full list of locations featured in Strike: Troubled Blood.

Where is Strike: Troubled Blood filmed?

Strike: Troubled Blood filmed in Cornwall, Lincolnshire, Buckinghamshire, and London.

In Cornwall, film crews were spotted in Holywell Bay, St Mawes, Falmouth, and Port Navas. According to Strike Fans (opens in new tab), Holliday Grainger was seen filming at the Pier Cafe and the Palacio Lounge, in Falmouth. Found on the Prince of Wales Pier, The Pier Cafe is renowned for its 360 degree views of Falmouth harbour. By day, the venue is known for serving breakfasts, lunches, coffees, cakes and cream teas. In the evening, there's a shift to serving Cornish Tapas, where live music and other events are common. The Palacio Lounge (opens in new tab) is situated on The Moor in Falmouth, covering two floors of an imposing building in the seaside town.

Anna and Kim's modern home can be found in Falmouth, on Tredynas Road. Ted and Joan's house is situated in St Mawes in the book, but scenes depicting their home were actually filmed in Port Navas. This small, sleepy Cornish village is predominantly used for leisure and boating activities.

Read about our fourth day witnessing the filming of Troubled Blood in Cornwall here: https://t.co/cutLyt3Auq pic.twitter.com/NdkzURvkvUApril 9, 2022

Where is the pub in Strike: Troubled Blood?

The pub where Strike drinks when he visits Cornwall, is The Victory Inn, St Mawes. Dating back to the 16th century, The pub describes itself as the oldest and only traditional pub in St Mawes.

Located on a quaint side street, the age of the pub is clear to see from the facade, and there are some sea views for drinkers lucky enough to get a seat outside the building.

If driving, you can get to The Victory Inn, St. Mawes, and have a pint at Cormoran Strike's local. pic.twitter.com/YYGsEWQmZROctober 18, 2022

Where did Strike: Troubled Blood film in Lincolnshire?

In Lincolnshire, Strike: Troubled Blood filmed in Skegness. Specifically, North Parade Hotel, Skegness beach, and the courthouse.

North Parade Hotel (opens in new tab) was renamed The Allardice for the show, and stars from the series were spotted many times at the location. BBC Radio Lincolnshire shared a video to Twitter of the hotel being transformed into The Allardice, and the finished product once the overhaul was complete. In its usual guise, the North Parade Hotel is a family run establishment, situated on the Skegness seafront and close to local amenities.

Finishing touches applied to the North Parade Hotel to transform it into Allardice Guest House for filming of Strike today, it's due to start in the next 5 mins. pic.twitter.com/Uy06CgMgYBFebruary 22, 2022

Where did Strike: Troubled Blood film in Buckinghamshire?

Strike: Troubled Blood filmed in the Buckinghamshire village of Fulmer for the series.

Not much is known about exactly where filming took place, but an eagle eyed fan spotted and snapped Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger in the village. They shared the pictures to Twitter, with the caption "Some further photos of Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger filming Troubled Blood last Saturday evening (5th February) in the Buckinghamshire village of Fulmer."

Some further photos of Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger filming Troubled Blood last Saturday evening (5th February) in the Buckinghamshire village of Fulmer.📸 Credits: GoffPhotos#TroubledBlood #CormoranStrike #TomBurke #HollidayGrainger #Strike pic.twitter.com/O3Su7sG1y4February 8, 2022

Where was Strike: Troubled Blood filmed in London?

In London, the Strike: Troubled Blood film crews were spotted in the West End, Clerkenwell, and Ealing.

Crews were spotted in Denmark Street, which is often used for exterior shots of Strike's London office. Filming also took place in Waterloo, and on Albemarle Way in Clerkenwell. In Ealing, My London (opens in new tab) reported that Balfour Road, Northfields was used for many scenes.

Some residents were initially perplexed, with one telling the publication "I was shocked when I was taking my daughters to school and nursery this morning and I saw two police cars with the flashing blue lights. I've seen a lot of crime going on in West London recently so I immediately thought the worst. I quickly realised it was a film set and I was so relieved. I actually felt a bit silly afterwards because after looking a second time, it was quite obvious it was a film set".

🎥 Filming took place last week on Balfour Road, Ealing for one of the final location shoots of Troubled Blood. More here, including police cars & worried residents (⚠️No spoilers): https://t.co/bkt89HfkVJ📸 Sam Ormiston / MyLondon#TroubledBlood #CormoranStrike #StrikeMarch 27, 2022

Strike: Troubled Blood cast

Tom Burke (The Musketeers, The Wonder) as Cormoran Strike

(The Musketeers, The Wonder) as Cormoran Strike Holliday Grainger (The Capture, Great Expectations) as Robin Ellacott

(The Capture, Great Expectations) as Robin Ellacott Kerr Logan (Alias Grace, Showtrial) as Matthew Cunliffe

Sarah Sweeney (Cider With Rosie) as Lucy

Ben Crompton (Game of Thrones) as Shanker

Christina Cole (Suits, Hex) as Izzy Chiswell

Abigail Lawrie (Tin Star, The Casual Vacancy) as Margot Bamborough

Sophie Ward (Heartbeat, Holby City) as Anna Phipps

Ian Redford (Heartbeat, Doctors) as Ted Nancarrow

Linda Bassett (Call The Midwife, Lark Rise to Candleford) as Joan Nancarrow

Samuel Oatley (Dr Who) as DI George Layborn

Kenneth Cranham (Finding Alice, The White Princess) as Dennis Creed)

Ruth Sheen (Brassic, Prime Suspect) as Pat Chauncey

Jonas Armstrong (Floodlights, Hollington Drive) as Saul Morris

Anna Calder-Marshall (The Third Day, This England) as Janice Beattie

Carol MacReady (Eastenders, Doctors) as Irene Hickson

Dayo Koleosho (Doctors, Holby City) as Samhain Athorn

On the impact that seeing where Strike grew up in Cornwall would have on the show, Tom Burke said in a statement "At first glance, the family life that you see in Cornwall looks rather idyllic but we know enough about what happened with his mother and his absent father to think ‘thank God he had these two’. However, we soon realise it was quite a complicated situation for him to be in because of the divided loyalty. It was a gradual journey and it would have been incredibly confusing for a child to immediately slot him into this new family set up."

Speaking about how his time in Cornwall would inform the character of Strike, Burke continued "I wouldn’t be able to pin it down exactly how it affects him but I think there is a different sense of periphery when you spend your life in a city to when you spend your life in open places. There is something about his physicality, you feel like he’s spent a lot of time strolling along the beach or over some cliffs. There’s just something about his line of sight and the way he takes in a room. I feel he’s been shaped by so many things, growing up in squats, living in London, the whole Cornwall side and then there’s his university life which helped shape his intellect. I feel like it all fits together."

