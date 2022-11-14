The Great British Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood 'engaged' to Melissa Spalding after ‘quietly proposing’

Paul Hollywood is said to be 'engaged' to girlfriend Melissa Spalding after 'quietly proposing'.

The couple, who have been dating for the last three years, are 'set to marry' after it is claimed he secretly proposed to the pub landlady, 38, over Easter this year, but she's reportedly only just starting to wear her engagement ring publicly.

The Great British Bake Off judge was married to his ex-wife Alexandra (opens in new tab) for 19 years before announcing their split (opens in new tab) in 2017 after their marriage broke down over cheating allegations.

A source told The Sun, "'Paul proposed some months ago, but they have been keeping it very quiet since then.

'It's only in the past month that she has begun wearing her engagement ring out in public, and sharing their news with friends.

"There are no wedding (opens in new tab) plans in place yet," the insider added.

Mellissa is said to have moved into his country mansion that he lived with ex-girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam before the split in 2019. It is understood that the pub she was living in, The Chequers Inn, Smarden, Kent, was put up for sale by the owners.

Friends close to Paul, previously revealed, "Paul and Melissa spent a lot of time together in lockdown. They bubbled up together and stayed at his house. Now she is there for good. They are delightfully happy, though it must be a bit strange given it was bought for Summer."

Paul and Melissa are said to have started dating after his split from Summer, with the couple enjoying a mini-break after Christmas that same year.

And a source close to the couple explained, "Melissa was pulling pints and cleaning tables on Christmas Day so they didn’t get to spend much time together, but they are away now.'

In November 2019, Paul and Melissa were spotted holding hands by the pool at the five-star Annabelle hotel in Paphos, Cyprus, where he also met and married his estranged wife Alex.

During their relationship, Paul has been pictured out with Melissa on a few occasions, having taken her to The King's Man movie premier in 2021.

