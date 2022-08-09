The Princess: Where to watch the 'chilling' new Princess Diana documentary and what it's about
The story of the late Princess Diana is revisited in new archival footage.
The life and death of Princess Diana is set to told exclusively through archival footage in upcoming original film The Princess - here's where to watch the 'chilling' documentary and what it's about.
Princess Diana died (opens in new tab) in a car crash back in August 1997, but fast-forward 25 years and fans are still addicted to the theories and for the first time ever, her story is being told through archival footage of the Princess.
As we look at all you need to know about the upcoming film...
Where to watch The Princess documentary?
The Princess documentary is available to watch on Sky Documentaries and NOW from 14th August and it tells the story of the late Princess Diana through exclusive archival footage.
The Sky Original documentary arrives exclusively on TV screens in August, straight off the back of its cinema release and in the month that marks the 25th anniversary of her death (opens in new tab).
Publications that have watched the documentary ahead of it's release have described it as "extraordinary and the definitive Princess Diana documentary" (Rolling Stone), "addictive and devastating" (Variety) "chilling" (Indiwire), "Gripping" (Deadline), Mesmerising (Huffpost), "Incredible" (Heyuguys),
What is The Princess documentary on Sky about?
The Princess documentary on Sky Documentaries/NOW is a reframed version of her story, that takes an entirely immersive approach, drawing solely from audio and video footage from the time. It will take audiences back to these era-defining events as they happened, and in doing so, allows the narrative to unfold as if it were in the present.
The Sky Original explores the relationship between Diana and Charles, the Prince and Princess of Wales from their seemingly fairy-tale marriage (opens in new tab), to the fractured marriage that followed and ultimately Diana’s tragic and untimely death.
Her life appears to have been explored in its entirety but this is the first time the extraordinary events will be told both audio and visually.
Sky describes its creation as, "The story of Princess Diana (opens in new tab) is told exclusively through contemporaneous archive footage creating a bold and immersive narrative of her life and death. Turning the camera back on ourselves, the film illuminates the profound impact she had and how the public’s attitude to the monarchy was, and still is, shaped by these events."
It is brought to you from the Academy-Award and Emmy winning producers of Man on Wire, Searching for Sugar Man and LA92 and the Academy-Award nominated director of Black Sheep and Tell Me Who I Am.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
