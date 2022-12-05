The Repair Shop's Jay Blades marries Lisa Zbozen in 'emotional' Barbados wedding

The Repair Shop host (opens in new tab) Jay Blades has married Lisa Zbozen in an 'emotional' Barbados wedding.

The presenter can now call Lisa his wife (opens in new tab), after the couple, who got engaged (opens in new tab) in December last year, tied the knot in a romantic location.

Lisa, who is a fitness trainer, walked down the aisle with just 15 guests present in the grounds of a beach front villa in Barbados on 22nd November.

In an interview with Hello! Jay shared, "One word sums up the day: perfect. We had our closest family there, the weather held out and everything worked out so well."

Lisa added, "Once you get to a certain age, you realise what's actually important on the day - and that is having the people around you that love you for who you are. So we made the day our day."

It is Jay's second marriage, as he was previously married to Jade who he met at university but their marriage broke down and at the time Jay revealed he "hit rock bottom".

But Lisa revealed her husband-to-be shed a tear as she walked down the aisle and Jay confirmed, "I think the thing that was most emotional for me was actually saying the vows. It was almost like I had tunnel vision and I could only see Lisa there. And honestly, that's when it really hit me. I was like, ‘We’re really getting married now!’ That’s the only time I really got emotional."

Jay looked dapper in a black linen suit while Lisa wore a white gown.

He added, "When I first saw her I just thought: 'Wow'! I hadn't seen the dress and it was just perfection. She looked so classy and beautiful."

Their surprise wedding has been warmly welcomed by fans.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations to u both have a long and happy life together ❤ 💗"

Another fan put, "Congratulations to you both 👏 🙌 ❤️ wishing you love, luck, happiness & health always ❤️ 💖"

While a third fan added, "That's what you were doing for the last few week abroad... Mahoosive Congratulations to @jaybladesmbe and the Wife.. May you future be bright!!!!!"

It's understood the couple will be throwing a huge celebration with the cast and crew of the BBC 2 show in 2023.