The Repair Shop star Jay Blades has popped the question to girlfriend Lisa Marie Zbozen with an extra-special engagement ring.

The 51-year-old furniture restorer took to Instagram to share his “happiness” with fans in a heartfelt post. Sharing a close-up shot of his fiancée’s stunning silver diamond ring that he designed for his wife-to-be. And in an additional sentimental nod, Jay revealed that the rock had been made by one of his fellow Repair Shop cast members.

“Good afternoon all. Lunchtime Treat. It gives me great pleasure to announce that I got engaged to @lisamariezbozen,” he wrote in the caption.

“We wanted to share this news with you as we are very happy & hope to bring the same happiness your way.”

Further in the caption, Jay tagged his BBC co-star Richard Talman – crediting the master goldsmith as having made Lisa’s stunning engagement ring. Though it seems that Jay had a say in the ring’s design too – writing “Ring designed by me & made by @rtfj”.

It appears that Richard took great pride in his work and friend’s good news, sharing a close-up video of the ring in question on his own Instagram account.

“It was a real honour to make this engagement ring for another one of my #repairshop family!” wrote Richard in the caption. “Congratulations to Lisa @lisamariezbozen & Jay @jaybladesmbe on your engagement !”

Fans of The Repair Shop filmed in Chichester were quick to celebrate Jay and fiancée Lisa’s exciting news, inundating the furniture upholsterer’s post with comments.

“Just wonderful and the fact that Richard made the ring is extra special. Congratulations and many happy returns to you both!” wrote one. “Congratulations, one lucky lady,” added another.

The lucky lady in question is Lisa Marie Zbozen a personal trainer at the on-demand fitness service TheWKOut. Though it’s not known how long the pair have been together, with the BBC star having kept details of his personal life private.

December marks a busy month for the 51-year-old, as the engagement coincides with an appearance on Strictly Come Dancing‘s Christmas special.

Jay has been paired with professional dancer Luba Mushtak for the annual special. And he admitted to Strictly It Takes Two presenter Rylan Clark that the training was “killing” him.

“I never knew that I had muscles in my toes but my toes are killing me,” he added. “It’s unbelievable.”

Despite the pain, Jay seems to have enjoyed the experience and has shared that one of his New Year’s resolutions is to “definitely to do more formal dancing”.

He added: “Me and my fiancee want to go to ballroom lessons, I want to learn the waltz and Argentine tango.”

As for what the rest of his family think of his Strictly spin, Jay said that they ‘laughed’ when they learnt he was appearing.

“Cor blimey, they couldn’t believe it, they laughed. I can do the Dad Dance, but I can’t dance formally!” he said.

Pop artist Anne-Marie, First Dates star Fred Sirieix and Comedian and TV Presenter Mel Giedroyc are also competing on the Strictly Christmas special. In addition to BBC Newsreader Moira Stewart and former One Show Presenter Adrian Chiles.

You can watch them and Jay on the Strictly Come Dancing special which airs on Christmas Day at 5:10pm on BBC One.