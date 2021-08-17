The White Lotus: Cast and where to watch in the UK

We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

The White Lotus had viewers hooked before it even landed on screens last night, with its star-studded cast, mystery fatality at the heart of the plot and hot takes on contemporary issues – all set against the gorgeous Hawaiian sunshine.

Mark White, creator, writer and director of the US series, focuses on the lives of the staff and newly arrived guests of The White Lotus, luxury resort and spa. In six episodes, the action takes place over one eventful week. It’s just one of the captivating television shows hitting our screens at the moment, with news about the new Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up coming out at the same time.

So who stars in this new binge-worthy series, how can you watch it in the UK and will there be a season 2?

Who is in the White Lotus cast?

The White Lotus cast include famous faces from film, television and music.

Jennifer Coolidge – Tanya

Famous for roles such as Stifler’s mum in the American Pie series and Paulette in the Legally Blonde film franchise, Jennifer Coolidge plays “spaced-out” guest Tanya who has come to the resort looking for love.

Alexandra Daddario – Rachel

The mystery starts with journalist Rachel, recently married to Shane (Jake Lacy). Played by Alexandra Daddario who you may remember from breakthrough roles in the Percy Jackson film series or 2017’s Baywatch film.

Sydney Sweeney – Olivia

Sydney Sweeney first appeared on screen during the lockdown-hit, Euphoria. She plays Olivia in this series, a university student with a razor-tongue and cynical view of the privilege that surrounds her.

Connie Britton – Nicole

Having played roles in American Horror Story, Nashville and Netflix drama, Dirty John, Connie Britton stars as type-A personality type, CEO and Olivia’s mum, Nicole, in this drama series.

Jake Lacy – Shane

Shane, played by US The Office star Jake Lacy, is the husband of Rachel (Alexandra Daddario) and begins the drama of the season after he’s spotted at the airport without his wife and gazing down at a box of “Human Remains” being loaded onto his flight.

Molly Shannon – Kitty

Fans of Saturday Night Live will know Molly Shannon after she starred in the show for six years. In The White Lotus, Molly plays Shane’s (Jake Lacy) intrusive mother as she turns up on the couple’s honeymoon uninvited.

Steve Zahn – Mark

Steve Zahn, who has previously starred in films like Dallas Buyers Club and Stuart Little, is the father of Olivia (Sydney Sweeney) and Quinn (Fred Hechinger) in this series. He rocks up at the resort, trailing behind his wife and in an “embarrassing” health crisis.

Fred Hechinger – Quinn

Having most recently starred in Netflix horror, Fear Street, Fred Hechinger joins the series as socially awkward Quinn. Brother of Olivia (Sydney Sweeney), it’s on this holiday that Quinn gets to explore nature for the very first time.

Brittany O’Grady – Paula

American actress and singer Brittany O’Grady plays Paula, who has joined the family holiday as fellow mean-girl and BFF of Olivia (Sydney Sweeney).

Murray Bartlett – Armond



Tales of the City star, Murray Bartlett, plays hotel manager Armond in The White Lotus. Complete with a clipboard, Armond gets entangled in an escalating row with Shane (Jake Lacey) as the couple aren’t put in the hotel’s honeymoon suite.

Natasha Rothwell – Belinda

Having starred on Saturday Night Live as well as in films like Wonder Woman and Love, Simon, Natasha Rothwell plays spa-manager Belinda in this series. Over the episodes, she’s taken on an emotional roller coaster as she becomes confidant to the self-confessed “insane alcoholic” Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge).

Jolene Purdy – Lani

Donnie Darko and 10 Things I Hate About You star Jolene Purdy is new staff member, Lani, in the series. She needs the job at the hotel and all seems to be going well – until she gives her big secret away.

John Gries – Greg

Fellow guest Greg catches the eye of Tanya (Jennifer Coolidge) at the hotel. He’s played by director, writer and Napoleon Dynamite star John Gries.

Kekoa Kekumano – Kai

Long-time staff member Kai, played by Hawaiian actor Kekoa Kekumano, makes a connection with one of the guests at the hotel during their stay. Previously, Kekoa has starred in films such as Aquaman as well as popular police show Hawaii 5-0.

Lukas Gage – Dillon

Lukas Gage is also a Euphoria star as well as having been in popular films such as Love, Victor. In The White Lotus, he plays another experienced staff member at the hotel who works under the eye of manager Armond (Murray Bartlett).

Where to watch The White Lotus in the UK

Season one of The White Lotus premiered on Sky Atlantic on August 16 but all episodes are now available to watch on NOW TV in the UK.

It might have only been out for a matter of hours but already viewers have made it their top-pick of TV for August. A rave review from The Guardian called it “a magnificently monstrous look at how the other half live”. They also described it as similar to HBO series Big Little Lies, just “with another two and a half turns of the screw”.

While viewers took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the new show, highlighting their favourite characters. “This is a Belinda stan account! #TheWhiteLotus”, one user wrote.

Others tried to figure out what would happen next as events went on in the series.

And even the stars of The White Lotus got involved in the excitement.

Will there be a season 2 of The White Lotus?

Yes, it’s already confirmed there will be a second series of The White Lotus.

The popular series has hardly been out for more than a day. But fans are already excited for season two! This time, it’s going to be set in a different location to Hawaii with a whole new cast.

The second season will follow a new group of holidaymakers as they stay in another White Lotus holiday resort and attempt to relax in their new surroundings.

