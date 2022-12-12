The White Lotus season 3: Is it happening and where could it take place?

As viewers are left reeling after the series 2 finale, many are wanting details on The White Lotus season 3 and where it could take place next.

It's been another successful outing for Mike White's all-consuming The White Lotus series (though some characters might suggest otherwise given the newest White Lotus ending!). Social media has been awash with commentary, memes and fan appreciation for the recent installment of White Lotus filmed (opens in new tab) in sunny Sicily with it's sinister undertone that led to a few more grisly guest deaths. Everyone had their own The White Lotus season 2 theories (opens in new tab) ahead of the finale and were kept guessing right up till the end as the drama spectacularly concluded.

It's no surprise then that fans of the show are eager for more action and hoping for a third season of the show - and we've certainly got some good news to share. Here's what we know so far of The White Lotus season 3.

The White Lotus season three - Is it happening?

Yes, The White Lotus season 3 is happening. Another series of the HBO show was officially renewed on November 18, 2022. Bosses have confirmed it "will return for a third installment following a new group of guests at another White Lotus property".

It's thought that the continued success of the series helped secure a third season. The first season secured 20 Emmy nominations and ten wins including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. As for the second series, it's been consistently the number 1 title on HBO Max, with the premiere episode watched by 7.6 million viewers.

A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Vice president of HBO programming, Francesco Orsi said “Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows."

He continued: "And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humour and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together."

Series creator Mike White was certainly thrilled to learn there's another venture to come. "I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus," he said in a statement.

The White Lotus creator Mike White posing with two Emmy Awards - which included Outstanding Directing for a Limited Anthology Series or Movie, and Outstanding Writing for a Limited Anthology Series of Movie. (Image credit: Getty)

Where could season 3 of The White Lotus take place?

As yet, the filming location and country of The White Lotus season 3 is unconfirmed. Though some believe creator Mike White may have ever so subtly hinted it could take place in South East Asia due to the third season's focus of Eastern religion.

In an interview with Vulture (opens in new tab), White said: "The first season we highlighted money and then the second season is sex. I think the third season, it would be maybe a kind of satirical and funny look at death in Eastern religion and spirituality, it feels like it could be a rich tapestry to do another round at White Lotus.”

Of course, fans of the show have been eagerly discussing online where they hope and think the third installment could take place. Some have suggested Bali - which certainly fits in with the 'hinted' South East Asia idea. Meanwhile others have suggested the Maldives as another great location for a White Lotus resort.

If I want to start my acting career seriously (like I have one to begin with), it has to be White Lotus Season 3 in Bali.December 12, 2022 See more

Me and @Koa3R know The White Lotus season 3 will be in Bali #TheWhiteLotusDecember 12, 2022 See more

#WhiteLotus season 3 at Maldives!! Do that HBODecember 12, 2022 See more

The first series took place in Hawaii and the most recent season was set in the stunning backdrop of Sicily in Italy (namely the areas of Taormina, Palermo, and Noto) - so this certainly suggests that these two are out of the running as locations for The White Lotus season 3.

We'll be keeping our eye out for further clues and information and will update you with more answers when we can.

What cast members could return in The White Lotus season 3?

In some exciting news, it certainly sounds like Connie Britton (of season 1) could be back for The White Lotus season 3. "He wanted me to be in the second season, and there was an idea that I loved for the character," she said. "Our intention is to do it in the third season."

In the interview with Deadline (opens in new tab), she explained why it wasn't possible for a season 2 appearance: "A piece of casting didn’t work in the second season and we’re hoping to [do] that in the third season. I would love to see a spinoff on every character in that show."

A post shared by The White Lotus (@thewhitelotus) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Jennifer Coolidge and Jon Gries who play husband and wife duo Tanya and Greg were the only two cast members to return for season 2 - so could they be doing the hat trick and appearing in season 3 too? Time will tell.

Related NOW TV Features:

Video of the Week