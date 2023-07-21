TOWIE star Danielle Armstrong has given birth to her second child

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

The Only Way is Essex star Danielle Armstrong is now a mum-of-two after welcoming her second child with husband Tommy Edney.

Danielle Armstrong and Tommy Edney took to Instagram to announce the birth and gender of their second child, excitedly sharing, "IT'S A GIRL!"

In a sweet Instagram post, the reality star, 34, shared the first photo of her daughter, a sweet snap of the newborn with her parents.

The couple's first daughter Orla was over the moon that the baby was a girl, with Daniella captioning her post with the statement, "Orla Got Her Wish."

Following the news of the baby's birth, Danielle's friends and former TOWIE cast members were quick to fill the comment section with supportive messages, sharing their excitement for the growing family.

Ferne McCann, who just recently also gave birth to her second baby and revealed her unique name, wrote, "Baby girl I am so proud of you both. Love her already. What a girl gang we have."

Fellow TOWIE star Georgia Kousoulou also commented, "Can’t wait to meet her. Love you both."

A post shared by Danielle Edney (@daniellearmstrong88) A photo posted by on

Danielle announced her second pregnancy back in January, five months after her and husband Tommy tied the knot, saying that they were both "over the moon". However, just days after sharing her joyous news, the star said that she felt "forced" to publicly announce the news due to the tell-tale signs she was pregnant.

A source told OK! at the time, "She kept it on the down-low and didn't want anyone to know she was pregnant, because of the fertility struggles she's faced in the past. She kept it under wraps from everyone. She had friends speculating if she was pregnant because she wasn't drinking.

A post shared by Danielle Edney (@daniellearmstrong88) A photo posted by on

"But she didn't want to be forced to have to tell anyone. She felt uncomfortable and wanted to do it in her own time."

But since she announced the news, Danielle has received an outpouring of support from friends and fans across social media. Earlier this month, she shared her worries on Instagram about her first daughter feeling left out as the due date for her second child creeped closer.

She shared with her followers, "We are so excited to meet our new addition to the family, but I just have this feeling of guilt that Orla is going to feel like she’s not as close to me which even reading this as I’m writing sounds ridiculous but it’s just a feeling. Parents when having their second child, did you feel like this at all?"

Fans in the comment section jumped to reassure Danielle with their own stories and wise words. One fan wrote, "Your love doesn’t split it just doubles, Orla will be just fine and a fab big sister."

And another added, "I felt as though my first born would be so upset and left out but it was the complete opposite!!!"