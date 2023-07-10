TOWIE's Ferne McCann gives birth to her second baby with adorable gender reveal featuring daughter Sunday

TOWIE's Ferne McCann has given birth to her second baby as she shares photos from an adorable gender reveal featuring her daughter Sunday.

The reality star, who is already mum to five-year-old daughter Sunday, has shared the lovely news that she's given birth to another baby girl on 6th July.

She uploaded a sweet montage of clips to her Instagram and captioned it, "It’s a girl 06.07.23." To which Lorri replied, "Our baby girl [love heart emojis] prod of you."

Ferne, who recently revealed she desperately wants the birth to be filmed for her reality show, hasn't yet revealed her chosen baby name but previously talked some baby name ideas.

Ferne has previously explained her unusual baby name choice with her first-born daughter Sunday. But fans will have to wait to see what name she will choose for her newborn baby girl.

And fans have shared their congratulations at her new arrival.

One fan wrote, "Oh wow congratulations both on the birth of your beautiful baby girl, a lovely addition to your amazing family."

Another fan put, "Congratulations to you all ,well done fern Sunday will be a great big sister."

And a third fan noted how much hair she has, "Looks like she's called loads of hair! Congratulations! Bet she's beautiful like Sunday x"

Ferne shared the clip with beautiful original audio of ADMT's cover of Shaggy's hit single Angel. And he commented, "Congratulations thank you for using this song."

The clip shows Ferne, Lorri and Sunday placing their hands on the little one, while the baby's face remains off camera.

Ferne and Lorri fell in love last year and the couple are now engaged. Prior to their romance, Ferne had been raising Sunday alone, as her ex Arthur Collins, who is the father of her eldest daughter, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after being found guilty of carrying out a brutal acid attack in 2017.

Ferne has recently been sharing motivational posts, explaining how she "always tries to lean into fear".

She shares, "We are always encouraging our children to ‘be brave’ or just to ‘go for it’ but why as adults do we stop?



"There’s been so many times in my life where I haven’t wanted to do something. I’ve put off a conversation or stayed put out of fear. I encourage you to lean into the fear and push yourself.



"Because the other side of fear is GROWTH. And I don’t know about you but in this life I want to learn, grow and level up as much as I possibly can.



"Who wants to stay put ? I know I don’t."

Ferne might want to take a look at the unique baby names for boys and girls on Goodto.com to get some moniker inspiration.