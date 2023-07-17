Ferne McCann names baby girl after this surprising nickname and fans think it's 'beautiful'

Reality star Ferne McCann reveals the unique name of her second daughter - and it's got star quality in more ways than one.

The 32-year-old didn't go for one of the popular baby names in circulation, and didn't seem tempted by a unisex baby name, though her choice could be a contender for the most unusual baby name for 2023 - and we love it.

The former TOWIE star and fiancé Lorri Haines welcomed their first baby together a week early on the 6th of July in a home birth in Essex. New mum Ferne announced the arrival on Instagram to her 2.9 million followers on the 10th of July.

The couple later took to the pages of OK! magazine to announce the baby's name, Finty Francis Haines-McCann. Explaining the sweet reason for her middle name, Ferne tells OK! magazine, “Francis is my grandad’s name – it’s a nod to Grandad Frank.”

Sharing the magazine exclusive shoot on her Instagram Ferne's fans wished her well, with many declaring it a 'beautiful' name, and another wrote; 'Her name is everything.' While one follower commented, 'she can't be serious with that name', fans rushed to Ferne's defense, commenting 'Not your kid, not your problem... you didn't need to post your comment.'

Finty is the family nickname - and stage name - of Judi Dench's actress daughter, Tara Cressida Frances Williams, who is the voice of the lead in the children's popular show Angelina Ballerina.

Ferne, 32, who is already mum to five-year-old Sunday, told OK! magazine: "It was on my name list when I gave birth to Sunday. I don’t know where I got it from, but when I typed it in [Google] I saw Judi Dench’s daughter’s nickname is Finty. I’ve always loved it and never heard of it anywhere else before.

“I just feel so connected to the name – she came out and she was just Finty. I think she sounds like a character out of Bridgerton.”

The name, Finty, is of Celtic origin and means 'white warrior or prince in Gaelic and purity', according to Names.org.

Ferne and Lorri first met in 2021 and live together in a four-bed home with Ferne's daughter from her previous relationship, Sunday. The couple soon fell pregnant.

