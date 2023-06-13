TOWIE’s Nicole Bass is pregnant with her second child eight months after giving birth and the babies could share the same birthday

TOWIE's Nicole Bass is pregnant with her second child eight months after giving birth and the babies could even end up sharing the same birthday.

The reality TV star announced her happy news with fans on Instagram by showing off her growing baby bump and for fans wondering if she's having a boy or girl, Nicole shared a sweet snap of her first born daughter holding a picture of the baby scan along with a memo board that reads, "We're expecting a.... girl."

Nicole captioned the photos, "Double trouble on the way. Our Baby girl will be due to arrive November 2023," as she shared that she is 18 weeks pregnant.

The former personal trainer gave birth to her first baby, daughter Bella Rose, last November with her partner of four-and-a-half years, whom she chooses not to name.

And her second child is due to arrive just two weeks after Bella's first birthday.

Speaking about her second pregnancy, Nicole shared, "I feel really positive. I feel really grateful and really lucky. Their age gap will be about a year. Me and my brother, Jamie, are the same and we are best friends. The relationship I have with him is beautiful. And I keep thinking the same for Bella – it’ll be so nice for her to have a best friend for life. I think it’s so nice that they can grow up together."

Nicole's brother Jamie was born around a year apart and she is one of six children.

In her interview with OK! Magazine, Nicole added, "It’s going to be a busy few years and I’m sure there’ll be times where it can be tiring, but I’m actually excited about it and I’m looking forward to it.

"I love being a mum. My mum has six children, and if she can do it with me and my brother, then I can do it."

And while Nicole was keen to have more children, she didn't expect to fall pregnant so soon and discovered she was pregnant after experiencing headaches and tiredness and was at around the three to four-week mark when she took a pregnancy test.

But this time round, Nicole has revealed she's got cravings of gherkins, chocolate and milkshakes instead of morning sickness.

Fans have congratulated the star on her baby news.

One wrote, "Absolutely precious congratulations Nic u beauty."

Another fan wrote, "Aww sisters make the best of friends congratulations so blessed you look beautiful."

While a third fan added, "This happened to me to lol but congratulations hard work but worth it xx"

No doubt Bella can't wait to resume big sister duties!

Congratulations!