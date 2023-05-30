TV presenter Rachel Riley opens up about navigating romance after the birth of her second child

TV presenter Rachel Riley has opened up about how her and her husband Pasha Kovalev are navigating their romantic lives after the birth of their second daughter in 2021.

Countdown star Rachel Riley, 37, and her husband Pasha Kovalev, 43, welcomed their second child into the world back in 2021, giving their first daughter Maven, who was born in 2019, a little sister in Noa.

The pair met in 2013 when they were partnered up together on Strictly Come Dancing and later started dating, tying the knot in 2019. But the TV personality has now revealed that since the birth of their second child, the romance has somewhat...worn off.

Talking with The Mirror, she shared, “All the romances and dates…we just kind of put a pin in it. We’re both quite patient and we know that once Noa is off the boob, we’ll get there again.”

Rachel also shared that now she's got a family-of-four who can all just fit 'in a hotel room or a car,' she's 'done' having any more children. She shared, "We're done in terms of kids. You can fit four in a hotel room or a car. So now when the girls grow out of clothes, they go to the charity shop. I'm not keeping them just in case."

The couple's second daughter Noa was a rainbow baby, arriving after Rachel suffered a miscarriage, a topic she has previously spoken very candidly about. Announcing the arrival of Noa, Rachel took to Instagram to thank the professionals who helped her through her home birth.

She wrote, "We have some news…! Introducing Pasha’s newest dance partner - baby Noa was finally born, 15 days after her due date, late on Friday night to the sound of fireworks!



"She’s totally adorable and her big sister Maven has already tried welcoming her to the world by offering Oatly and pickles, we think that’s a good sign. Massive thanks to the wonderful home birth midwives team and my doula who looked after us all so well."

Speaking about the birth of her second child last year, just months after welcoming her into the world, Rachel told chat show host Lorraine Kelly, "I'm in that new mum daze. I've got two little girls now. Noa's two weeks old, so she was born on Bonfire Night, 15 days after she was supposed to arrive, to the sound of fireworks as I was contracting at home.

"When we introduced her [Maven] to her [Noa], she checked her tummy because she was telling us that she had a baby in her tummy - so she was like, 'It's out now.' That's good to know, painless for her.

"She's absolutely gorgeous with her, she just wants to kiss her and wants to have her on her lap and play her iPad toddler games with the baby’s hand which is adorable. We're really loving it."