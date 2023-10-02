David Beckham shares ‘affectionate’ moment with daughter Harper Seven as she helps get him ready for fashion week appearance

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

David Beckham has shared a video of the sweet moment his daughter Harper Seven helped him do his make up for the family's appearance at Paris Fashion Week.

David and Victoria Beckham's youngest child and only daughter Harper Seven Beckham is living a life anyone would envy. At just 12 years old, she's enjoying holidays in sun-soaked Miami, water-skiing in Canada alongside her mum, and getting an A-list education as she attempts to fulfil her dream to become the next ‘it girl’ on social media.

Victoria Beckham previously admitted that she feels ‘guilty’ that Harper is ‘missing out’ as her older family members move away from home, but recently these worries appear to have been rectified, in a small way at least. From family holidays and public appearances, the Beckham's have been spending a lot more time together as a family and they were all back together again last week for Victoria's runway at Paris Fashion Week.

Sharing a behind-the-scenes glimpse into how the family gets ready for such a high profile outing, David posted a sweet video of Harper Seven doing his makeup, adding what looked like a light, sheer foundation to his face and following up with a setting spray to lock in all her hard work.

The makeup video is not the first from David as he previously shared a video of Harper adding 'a little powder' to his skin and 'contouring' his cheekbones, despite his wife Victoria previously revealing that the 12-year-old is 'banned' from wearing makeup 'outside the house.'

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

Fans adored the short video which showed off David's sweet bond with his daughter. One wrote, "Every girl needs a father like this in her life,' while another added, "The Beckhams are the best celebrity family out there, the family bond, love and respect they all have is second to none."

Others rushed to the comment section to gush over how grown-up Harper looked, with one fan sharing, "Omg, at first glance I thought it was Posh [Victoria Beckham]! Harper’s so grown now."

In the video and also for her later appearance at Victoria's runway show, Harper can be seen wearing a stunning white maxi dress paired with £840 Prada mule heels. The look clearly shows how much she's inspired by her mum, with the stylish and classic look being something we can definitely imagine Victoria also stepping out in.

However, while many fans loved the sweet interaction between Harper and David as they danced to Taylor Swift while she did his makeup, many were hung up on the videos ending where the father and daughter kissed.

(Image credit: Pierre Suu/GC Images/Getty Images)

The backlash to his 'affectionate' parenting style has been long-standing. For the past six years, both David and Victoria have been forced to defend the way they show affection to their children, sharing that they, like many parents, see nothing wrong with kissing their kids on the lips.

Back in 2017 on a Facebook Live video, David shared, "I kiss all my kids on the lips. Brooklyn [his oldest son] maybe not. Brooklyn is [was then] 18, so he might find that a little strange, but I'm very affectionate with the kids. It's how I was brought up - and Victoria - and it's how we are with our children.

“We want to show our kids love and we protect them, look after them, and support them, and we’re very affectionate with them.”

Many of the couple's fans have called their 'affectionate' parenting 'inappropriate' but for parenting expert Ollwyn Moran, a neurological developmental therapist and CEO of Cognikids, there is nothing wrong with the approach.

She previously told The Independent, “Showing love and affection to your child is so important. There are numerous scientific studies that highlight the importance of this.”

Similarly, child psychologist Dr Fiona Martin told the publication, “It’s certainly not inappropriate to kiss your child, anything that promotes emotional connectivity is good”.