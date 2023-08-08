Victoria Beckham mistaken for 12-year-old daughter Harper doing this 'brave' holiday sport

Goodto Newsletter Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox. Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Victoria Beckham fans mistook the fashion designer for her daughter Harper, 12, after sharing 'brave' holiday photo of her waterskiing during a family trip to Canada.

The former Spice Girl, who goes by the name Posh Spice, is normally pictured sitting FROW (Front Row) at Paris and New York Fashion Week. But the star gave fans a glimpse into her fun-filled family holiday - with the mum as you've never seen her before. It comes after Victoria admitted she feels 'guilty' her youngest daughter is 'missing out'.

Stereotypical family summer holidays usually involve mum anxiously waiting for the kids to come down from the water park slide or peering over the edge of the boat waiting for their kids to come back up to the water's surface on snorkelling trip (while the dads become one of the kids).

But when the Beckhams hit the open waters of Muskoka in Canada, finding things to do with the kids, Victoria ditched her signature shades and put on her skis to have a go at waterskiing.

And she's shocked fans by joining her kids in taking part in the thrilling activity.

In a series of clips uploaded to Instastories, her youngest son Cruz, 18, is filmed surfing, Harper experiences surfing for the first time ever and David shares a video of Victoria emerging out of the water on a pair of skis as she's pulled along by a speed boat.

But if you want to see VB in action you'll have to click through to the third image on her Instagram below, as David's stories disappear within 24-hours of posting.

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) A photo posted by on

Victoria glides across the water with her legs straight and parted, and a look of concentration on her face.

He captioned the clip, "Who knew...so good" to which Victoria shared 'Need to work on my style."

Victoria captioned the snaps, "The most perfect few days in Muskoka with beautiful friends X kisses (and yes that is me water skiing)" she wrote followed by crying with laughter emojis.

And in the photo of Victoria waterskiing fans have mistaken her for Harper, 12.

One fan commented, "Thought that was Harper water skiing."

A second fan wrote, "Looks like you're having a fantastic time, good for you, and you're brave with the water skiing."

Another fan put, "Fantastic pic on skis."

And Victoria has also wowed fans with how stylish she looks on the water, "Not to be a hater but how can anyone be so put together during water skiing??" one fan asked.

But some fans have expressed their concerns over their son Cruz's safety while hanging off the side of the speed boat, with water lashing into his face at high speeds.

A post shared by David Beckham (@davidbeckham) A photo posted by on

David captioned the clip, "This has to hurt. I’m not sure he heard arms straight."

"Ouch...I would suggest he wears goggles to protect his eyes," one concerned fan wrote and another follower winced, "Omg lucky he didn't lose his teeth."

Meanwhile, others have noticed Harper's 'grown up' nails seen in the sweet snap of her posing with dad David.

"The manicure of the little girl that already looks like an adult impressed me."

As her kids grow up, with middle-son Romeo, 20, in football training and Brooklyn, 24, on holiday with the family of wife Nicola Peltz, Victoria appears to be transitioning into the fun mum - with her youngest children, Harper and Cruz, 18.

There's more news on Victoria's parenting style like how she's banned Harper from wearing makeup outside the house to her teasing David's 'sticky stuff' as she celebrates her long marriage.