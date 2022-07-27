What happened to Kate McCann? Did she faint and how is she now?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Viewers of TalkTV are concerned over what happened to TV Presenter Kate McCann who was hosting the live Tory Leadership debate (opens in new tab) after a loud crash filled the studio causing an abrupt end to the show.

The former political correspondent at Sky News was due to host the show alongside The Sun's Political Editor Harry Cole but he tested positive for Covid (opens in new tab) and had to pull out of presenting duties.

Leaving Kate to go solo but half way into the The Sun and TalkTV debate between Conservative politicians Rishi Sunak (opens in new tab) and Liz Truss (opens in new tab) and a loud crash was heard, causing Liz Truss to put her hands to her face, saying "Oh my God" as the show was cut.

We look at what happened to Kate and how she is now....

What happened to Kate McCann?

Kate McCann fainted live on TV as she hosted the Tory Leadership debate on Tuesday night (26th July). Kate had just finished putting a question to Liz, but after Kate said '...and things are likely to get worse" the unexpected happened.

Liz Truss' who had started responding at the time was shocked with what she saw unfold before her. Viewers watched her answer "The cost of not doing anything to stand up to Vladimir Putin is immense. If he succeeds in Ukraine, he's not going to stop there. He's going to challenge the freedom and democracy..." be suddenly interrupted by a loud crash.

Liz couldn't hide her horror as she visibly shook, putting her hands to her face as she watched the presenter collapse. Liz yelled 'oh my God' before making her way over to where Kate had been standing.

The broadcast feed was swiftly cut, with viewers shown the message: 'We're sorry for the disruption to this programme. We're working hard to fix the issue and will return to normal programming soon.'

After a long pause in the broadcast, viewers wondered what had happened in the studio, before a 'medical issue' was cited as being the cause of the disturbance.

Before the show aired, Kate tweeted, "Gutted not to be hosting with my partner in crime this evening, we’ll miss you . BUT while he may not be in the room tonight we’ve thrashed out the Qs together and we’ve got a great debate in store. Tune in at 6pm on @MrHarryCole @TalkTV"

(Image credit: YouTube)

Did Kate McCann faint?

It has been confirmed by TalkTV that Kate McCann did faint during the live broadcast. Confirming the rest of the debate would no longer go ahead, TalkTV later said in a statement: 'Kate McCann fainted on air tonight and although she is fine, the medical advice was that we shouldn't continue with the debate. We apologise to our viewers and listeners.'

Speaking after the show, Sky correspondent Ali Fortescue explained, "I think at one moment there had been a hope that they would get back on air. we know now from that statement that Kate McCann did faint but crucially that she is okay. We were here in the spin room when that happened - politicians and journalists waiting to chew over what happened in this latest debate between Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss but of course instead what happened, we were all watching the screens here and we heard that noise in the studio, what sounded like a crash. And of course Liz Truss' face, we now know that Kate McCann who was presenting doing a very good job asking them about their economic plans. We were hearing a much more polite debate than last night (Monday 25th July) but it was cut short. Everyone here was really shocked...and all that everyone here was thinking about Kate McCann presenting and hoping she was OK."

How is Kate McCann now?

Kate McCann is said to be "fine" after she fainted. In addition to the TalkTV official statement, posting to Miss McCann on Twitter, Mr Sunak wrote, "Good news that you're already recovering. It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly!"

Ms Truss later tweeted, "Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end. Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the @TheSun @TalkTV team again soon."

Relieved to hear @KateEMcCann is fine. Really sorry that such a good debate had to end. Look forward to catching up with Kate and the rest of the @TheSun @TalkTV team again soon. https://t.co/pvcl12G73XJuly 26, 2022 See more

Good news that you're already recovering @KateEMcCann.It was a great debate and I look forward to getting grilled by you again shortly! https://t.co/ptogMJ3pt5July 26, 2022 See more

It wont be until September 5 when the new Prime Minister is announced (opens in new tab), following a number of ballots from the candidates' fellow Tory MPs, hustings held country-wide and finally a vote from members of the Conservative Party.