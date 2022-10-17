GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Nearly two months after he left his Radio 1 show, listeners are asking when does Scott Mills start Radio 2?

The news that Scott Mills would be leaving Radio 1 came as a shock to many when it was announced at the start of July. Questions were immediately raised around who would replace Scott Mills (opens in new tab) and when his last show would be, after the presenter spent nearly two decades in his popular afternoon slot.

And it's all change over on BBC Radio 2 as well, with fans of the station wondering why has Paul O'Grady quit (opens in new tab) and when does Steve Wright leave (opens in new tab). Following the announcement of the new schedules and hosts, listeners have been quick to express their opinions on the station's shake up, with many wanting to know when Scott Mills will start on Radio 2.

When does Scott Mills start Radio 2?

Scott Mills will start Radio 2 on Monday 31 October, from 2pm to 4pm. With the slot's former host, Steve Wright, leaving on Friday 30 September, OJ Borg is covering the afternoons on the station in the interim.

Following the announcement of his start date, Scott said, "In an attempt to scare me even more, the bosses have decided my very first show is on Halloween! Join me every day for the best music and let’s switch off from the world for a couple of hours and have a laugh."

📔 DATE FOR YOUR DIARY! 📔 I’m excited to announce that my brand new @BBCRadio2 show will launch on Monday 31st October from 2pm!To scare me even more they've decided my first show will be on Halloween 🎃 ➡️ 2nd picture is how I might dress up on my first day 😂 pic.twitter.com/PIWrQHGc4KOctober 4, 2022 See more

Scott Mills presented his final Radio 1 show alongside co-host Chris Stark on 25 August. In an emotional final speech, he said on air, "It’s been more than half my life sat here talking to you and in that time I have publicly come out, met some of my best friends, had break ups, found love and lost it again sometimes, said hello and goodbye to family."

He added: "Every low this show has got me through and every high I have been lucky enough to celebrate has been here. Radio 1 has been the constant through all of this."

Celebrities, fans and fellow broadcasters paid tribute to Scott and Chris, with Radio 1 DJ Kate Thistleton tweeting, "Happy last day Scott Mills and Chris Stark – radio’s very best," and TV personality Rylan Clark posting (opens in new tab), "Listening to Scott Mills, Chris Stark and the team doing their last show on BBC Radio 1 is something special. Congrats boys you’re gonna be MISSED."

Happy last day @scott_mills and @Chris_Stark - radio’s very best. Their show has genuinely meant so much to me. I’ve got in the car feeling down, heard 5 minutes of them and the world has seemed brighter. Their combined creative genius is gold dust. Love you lads 💔💔💔August 25, 2022 See more

While it's not clear why Scott Mills didn't start Radio 2 directly after Steve Wright's departure, the presenter has shared on his Instagram (opens in new tab) what he's been up to in the interim - which looks to include a trip to Miami and attending the Radio Academy Festival.

Why is Scott Mills going to Radio 2?

Scott Mills is taking over from Steve Wright on Radio 2, who announced he would be leaving his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show after 23 years.

Steve Wright announced the news that he would be leaving live on air in June, saying: "At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons.

"Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom that I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2 and really I can’t hog the slot forever, so let’s give somebody else a go."

It won't be the first time Scott Mills has appeared on Radio 2, having previously stepped in for other broadcasters such as Ken Bruce and Rylan Clark when they are away.

How long was Scott Mills on Radio 1 for?

Scott Mills was on Radio 1 for 24 years. He first joined the station in 1998 to present the early breakfast show, between the hours of 4am and 7am.

In 2004, he moved over to the weekday early-evening slot, initially covering for Sara Cox, who was on a maternity leave, but when she didn't return the slot became The Scott Mills show. In 2012, Chris Stark became a permanent co-host on the show, alongside Scott.

In 2018, he also became the host of BBC Radio 1's Official Chart show.

A post shared by BBC Radio 1 (@bbcradio1) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Radio 2 changes 2022

Steve Wright has bid farewell to Steve Wright in the Afternoon, but continues to present Steve Wright’s Sunday Love Songs and seasonal specials on Radio 2

Serious Jockin’ to be launched as a regular BBC Sounds and Radio 2 show

Scott Mills will present an all new afternoon show from 2-4pm

Sara Cox' show extended to 4-7pm

RuPaul's Drag Race star Michelle Visage is joins the station on a permanent basis with a new show on Friday nights from 7pm until 9pm

Angela Griffin joins as host of Radio 2 Unwinds on Sunday nights from 10pm

Rob Beckett is heading a 13-week run of Sunday afternoon shows after Paul O'Grady left the station

BBC Breakfast’s Owain Wyn Evans will replace Vanessa Feltz on BBC Radio 2's early breakfast show

Video of the Week