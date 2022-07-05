Who is replacing Scott Mills on Radio 1 and why is he leaving?

If you’ve been wondering who is replacing Scott Mills since he announced his departure from his popular Radio 1 show then the wait is finally over as two news hosts have been unveiled.

After 24 years on the Radio 1 airwaves Scott Mills (opens in new tab) is soon set to take the plunge and make a move away from his long-time broadcasting channel. On 1st July, BBC Radio 1 took to social media to break it to fans that Scott and his co-host and close friend Chris Stark’s time with them is coming to an end this summer.

“We have some sad news to share,” they began. “@scott_mills and @Chris_Stark have decided that they will be leaving Radio 1 later this summer. Thank you from all of us for everything, we'll miss you greatly”.

With a more detailed explanation given by the presenters on Monday July 4th, this surprising news might well have left many listeners wondering who might be about to step in for them.

Now the BBC have confirmed exactly who will be replacing Scott Mills and Chris Stark on Radio 1 in a matter of months…

Who is replacing Scott Mills on Radio 1?

Huge changes are underway on Radio 1 as Scott Mills and Chris Stark are set to be replaced by Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth from September. According to the BBC (opens in new tab), their new afternoon show will be Radio 1's latest weekday programme to come from outside the UK's capital.

Dean and Vicky will take over Scott’s Monday-Thursday from 1pm-3:30pm and the show will be broadcast from the BBC’s base in Salford, Greater Manchester, as part of the BBC’s Across The UK plans to shift its creative and journalistic centre away from London.

Speaking to current hosts Scott Mills and Chris Stark, who will soon also be leaving to join Roman Kemp on Capital Breakfast, Vicky explained that this was a true dream come true for her. So much so, that she revealed she almost didn’t believe it at first!

“It seems sort of not real. I actually thought maybe I was making it up, maybe I dreamt it,” she declared excitedly. "I am quite literally about to live my dream and I can't wait to get going."

Meanwhile, her co-host-to-be Dean opened to the BBC (opens in new tab) about what it means to be taking over from such huge radio legends. He declared, “It’s bittersweet because like so many millions of people I am a huge fan of Scott & Chris. They are hands down the best at doing the radio, ever. I’m really going to miss them on Radio 1 and hope that their brilliant listeners join us for this new chapter in September.”

(Image credit: Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

He went on to express his enormous gratitude that he and Vicky are set to follow in their footsteps, adding, “I’m so grateful that this is happening, thank you Radio 1 for believing in me.”

And although Vicky and Dean have yet to kick off their new Radio 1, the pair aren’t strangers to working with the station. Both got started thanks to Radio 1’s 2020 Christmas Takeover. This saw 33 newcomers try their hand at DJing and presenting for them in what was described as a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

Vicky is currently a regular presenter on BBC Radio Manchester and GAYDIO and has also hosted a range of Radio 1 shows. Whilst Dean already hosts a successful weekend morning show on Radio 1 after joining them permanently in September last year. Their first show as Radio 1’s new dynamic duo will air on Monday 5th September 2022.

Why is Scott Mills leaving Radio 1?

Although many Scott Mills fans might well agree with Dean McCullough’s remark that the news of his and Vicky’s new show is a little “bittersweet” in light of Scott’s departure, the long-time Radio 1 presenter isn’t leaving radio for good. Instead, Scott Mills is leaving Radio 1 to take up an equally exciting role as a host on Radio 2, joining the likes of Zoe Ball (opens in new tab)and Paul O’Grady (opens in new tab).

Scott will be taking up the mantle when Steve Wright leaves Radio 2 (opens in new tab) after over two decades with the station. Announcing the news live on air, Steve explained that he is remaining at the BBC and will be pursuing "exciting digital projects". In his place, Scott will be taking over his afternoon slot on Radio 2.

(Image credit: Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage via Getty)

As reported by the Huffington Post (opens in new tab), when discussing his upcoming move to Radio 2, Scott shared that he is “beyond excited” to join his new team, though he revealed he’ll miss his “beloved” Radio 1 after so many years with the station.

“Time actually does fly when you’re having fun, and that’s certainly been the case over the past 24 years at my beloved Radio 1,” he said. “The station I pretended to be on in my bedroom from the age of six. The station I told my mum I wanted to work at, but never in a million years thought I would.”

Scott continued, “I really cannot believe I’m going to be calling Radio 2 my new home! I’m beyond excited to be joining the team and working alongside my radio idols and friends at the legendary Wogan House.”

Adding that his current co-host and close friend Chris Stark was “one of [his] best friends in the world”, the radio presenter also wished Steve Wright luck and described him as “one of the finest broadcasters”.

His new Radio 2 show won't be the first time Scott Mills has appeared on the station, having previously stepped in for other broadcasters such as Ken Bruce and Rylan Clark when they are away.