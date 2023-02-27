When is Ken Bruce's last show? The DJ's comments on early exit

He's hanging his headphones up after 31 years - here's when Ken Bruce will present his last show on Radio 2.

Listeners up and down the country have been left devastated at the news that another long-term and legendary radio broadcaster is leaving the BBC 2 radiowaves. After announcing his departure and why he's leaving Radio 2 (opens in new tab) in mid January, news followed last week of Ken Bruce's replacement (opens in new tab) and with it came confirmation from Ken of when his final show will air.

We've shared the all-important date which loyal fans need to tune in for and what listeners, colleagues and celebrity pals have said of the exit.

When is Ken Bruce's last show on BBC Radio 2?

Ken Bruce has confirmed that he will present his last show on Friday 3 March, running during his usual time slot of 9.30am to Midday. The 71-year-old was set to leave end of March, but this has now changed to the beginning of March instead.

“I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday," Bruce wrote on Twitter. "I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!"

I will be presenting my last show on Radio 2 next Friday. I had intended fulfilling my contract until the end of March but the BBC has decided it wants me to leave earlier. Let’s enjoy the week ahead!February 24, 2023 See more

Many have criticised the way the BBC have handled the legendary Scottish broadcaster's departure. @JamesMurray tweeted: "No way to treat a loyal servant. Obsessed with change. A stable society has its constants, its reliability, its expectations."

Fellow Twitter user @WittyLeaks agreed: "We should’ve had a whole month of tributes and celebrations for one the BBC’s most talented and popular broadcasters. I will be boycotting Radio 2 after next Friday. The way they have treated Ken is absolutely appalling."

A fair few celebrities also commented with well wishes, adding that they would be following Ken's next career move.

Entertainer Les Dennis wrote: "You are a true star Ken. I will miss you so much. Actually I won’t. I’ll follow you to your new destination. Much love and thanks for cheering up my weekday mornings."

Former Countdown host (opens in new tab) Carol Vorderman sent her love. "Thank you for everything you’ve done and the smiles you gave Whiters and I on Countdown so many times," she wrote. "Onto your next huge chapter."

American jazz singer Curtis Stigers also shared his appreciation. "I love you Ken! And I’m not afraid to admit it! Let’s go elsewhere," he wrote.

I love you Ken! And I’m not afraid to admit it!Let’s go elsewhere.February 25, 2023 See more

When does Vernan Kay start on BBC Radio 2?

The BBC have confirmed that Vernan Kay will takeover Ken Bruce's slot in May 2023. The TV and Radio presenter said that joining the famed radio station was "a dream come true".

Kay praised his predecessor (opens in new tab) in wake of the news, "an honour to follow in the footsteps of the mighty Ken Bruce." He added: "I'm absolutely over the moon to be handed the microphone."

Bruce called Vernon "a lovely bloke and I wish him all the best". After taking some time out, Bruce will join Greatest Hits Radio for a new mid-morning show from 10am-1pm starting April 3, 2023.

In the meantime it's been confirmed that DJ Gary Davies will fill the gap between Bruce's departure and Kay's first show. The broadcaster has often filled in when Zoe Ball has been absent (opens in new tab) from her morning show.

Video of the Week