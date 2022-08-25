When does Steve Wright leave Radio 2 and who is replacing him?

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

After almost 24 years on the afternoon show, many are asking when does Steve Wright leave Radio 2 and who will be taking over his slot.

Steve Wright is loved by listeners up and down the country for both his weekday show and Sunday Love Songs. When he announced his plans to leave the afternoon slot this year, many were dying to know why he is leaving (opens in new tab), as well as when his final show will be.

The end of Steve Wright in the Afternoon is part of a wider shake up on BBC Radio that has seen many high profile presenters depart from their established shows, leaving listeners also wondering why is Vanessa Feltz leaving Radio 2 (opens in new tab) and who is replacing Scott Mills (opens in new tab).

When does Steve Wright leave Radio 2?

Steve Wright is leaving Radio 2 in September 2022. Though an exact date has not been confirmed, he said he would be 'taking a break from daytime radio' towards the end of the month when he announced his planned departure live on air back in July.

Explaining the decision to leave, Wright said "At the end of September, I'll be taking a break from daytime radio. In other words, stepping down from this programme. At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons."

Steve Wright — one of the greatest radio voices of all time. Innovator, entertainer, complete and utter professional. Such a pleasure to work alongside him, such a great person to have a laugh with, bought me a pair of "radio slippers" when he caught me ogling his. ❤️ this guy. pic.twitter.com/3jnlEKAZGAJuly 1, 2022 See more

He added, "I've been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain? The support and creative freedom I'm given are fantastic at Radio 2, and really I can't hold the slot forever. So let's give somebody else ago."

How long has Steve Wright been on Radio 2 for?

Steve Wright first joined BBC Radio 2 in April 1996, presenting two shows: Steve Wright's Saturday Show - a morning show of celebrity interviews and music - and Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs, which is still going today.

In 1999, Wright moved to weekdays with his Steve Wright in the Afternoon show, which he has presented for nearly 24 years.

Loyal listeners and fans have expressed their disappointment that the radio legend will be leaving the afternoon slot. One Twitter user wrote (opens in new tab), "Can anyone tell me why Steve Wright in the Afternoon is being taken off Radio 2? I’m camping with my daughter and grandson and the topic came up. We all think he’s brilliant."

Fellow broadcasters Jeremy Vine and Piers Morgan also showed their support, with Vine describing the presenter as an "innovator, entertainer, complete and utter professional," while Morgan tweeted "Congrats to Steve Wright on a dazzlingly successful 23-year run."

Congrats to Steve Wright on a dazzlingly successful 23-year run presenting his brilliant afternoon show on ⁦@BBCRadio2⁩ - he’s an absolute master of the broadcasting craft & such a great guy too. Always loved doing his show, and seeing him work his magic. Thanks Steve! 👏 pic.twitter.com/w6lkO20NmjJuly 1, 2022 See more

Who is replacing Steve Wright on Radio 2?

BBC Radio 1 presenter Scott Mills will be taking over from Steve Wright on Radio 2. Mills will present his final Radio 1 show on Thursday 25 September, after he and his co-star Chris Stark announced their plans to leave Radio 1 in July.

In a recent interview with The Sun (opens in new tab), Mills admitted he was nervous about taking over from Wright. He said: "It is a big act to follow. I’ve been in denial for the past two months, but now I’ve done my last charts show and have four more shows left on Radio 1. It’s all becoming real and I’m sure I’ll cry. I don’t know what’s planned for my last day, I prefer it that way.

"I’ve spent a quarter of my life, if I’m lucky, on Radio 1 and have a massive step ahead but I’m excited.”

Scott Mills is being replaced on BBC Radio 1 by Dean McCullough and Vicky Hawkesworth.

A post shared by Scott Mills (@realscottmills) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Where is Steve Wright going next?

Steve Wright will continue to work for the BBC on other projects and he will continue to present Steve Wright's Sunday Love Songs every week.

When Wright announced his departure, he said, "The great news is onwards and upwards. I'm staying at the BBC and Radio 2 to do some very exciting brand new digital projects and develop new podcasts, some of which will actually feature elements of Steve Wright in the afternoon."

He went on to say: "So plenty for me to do and I'm a happy bunny, but I know when the time comes in the autumn to say goodbye to this show and miss you, but trust me, you'll be in good hands."

Steve Wright net worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth (opens in new tab), Steve Wright's net worth is $6million (that's £5million).

In July 2022, the BBC published a list (opens in new tab) of their top star's salaries, which showed that Steve Wright makes £450,000-£454,999 annually.

He was the fourth name on the list, below Gary Lineker, Zoe Ball and Alan Shearer, and just above Stephen Nolan.

Scott Mills, who will soon take over from Wright, was the ninth name on the list, with an annual salary of £400,000-£404,999.

Video of the Week