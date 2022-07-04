Why is Steve Wright leaving Radio 2? The presenter's departure after 23 years explained

It's been confirmed that Steve Wright is set to leave his Radio 2 afternoon show after more than two decades hosting the iconic slot.

The 67-year-old DJ and presenter, who took to the Radio 2 airwaves with Steve Wright in the Afternoon for the first time back in 1999, will be replaced by Scott Mills.

Steve, whose shows run alongside the likes of Zoe Ball's and Paul O'Grady's, made the announcement that he is soon to leave his slot to Scott on Friday, telling listeners live on air that he will be remaining at the BBC to work on "exciting digital projects". The long-time radio star will also remain on his Sunday Love Songs show.

Meanwhile, Scott, who is one of Radio 1's most well-known personalities, will move over to present a brand new weekday show on Radio 2, with a 2-4pm slot.

Why is Steve Wright leaving Radio 2?

Steve Wright explained the reasoning behind his departure from Radio 2 when he confirmed the news, telling fans that it was the decision of BBC bosses for a shake up to the scheduling to be made. He said, "At the beginning of this year, my friend and boss Helen Thomas, head of Radio 2, said she wanted to do something different in the afternoons.

"Now, I’ve been doing this programme for 24 years at Radio 2, and so how can I possibly complain?"

Reminiscing on his special time at Radio 2 over the years, Steve continued, "The support and creative freedom that I’m given is fantastic at Radio 2 and really I can’t hog the slot for ever, so let’s give somebody else a go.

"The great news is, onwards and upwards. I’m staying at the BBC and radio to do some very exciting, brand-new digital projects and developing new podcasts, some of which actually will feature elements of this programme Steve Wright in the Afternoon," he added, sharing an insight into his career plans.

Steve Wright continues to host 🧡 Sunday Love Songs 🧡 9-11am, a new Serious Jockin’ show on @bbcradio2 and @BBCSounds plus Radio 2 specials.Steve says: “After nearly 24 years of presenting 6 shows a week on Radio 2 - onwards and upwards for some brand new challenges!”July 1, 2022 See more

"Anyway, all will become clear in the next few months, because we’re staying on this programme until the autumn," he finally added, assuring loyal listeners that he isn't disappearing right away.

Celebrity friends and Radio 2 colleagues shared their support in response to Steve's news, with Rylan Clark, who hosts a Saturday afternoon show on the station, taking to Instagram to say, "Will miss you lots Steve.

"Linda is over the moon she’s still got her Sunday love song fix. Sending you all the love mate ❤️," he added.

"Love luck and kisses. You are a superstar," added Vanessa Feltz, whose Radio 2 show is on weekdays from 7am.