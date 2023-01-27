When is Happy Valley on next and how many episodes in season 3?

Shocked after the events of episode 4? Here's when Happy Valley is on next and how many more outings we have left in season 3. (*SPOILERS AHEAD*)

It's the series that continues to pack a punch, delivering twists and turns at every opportunity, leaving viewers glued to their seats and hungry for more. Season 1 saw the indomitable Catherine Cawood (scene-stealingly played by Sarah Lancashire) carry on in the wake of her daughter Becky's death (opens in new tab), whilst season 2 gave us more grisly murders including the memorable TV moment where Alison killed her son (opens in new tab) in the most harrowing way.

Fast forward to 2023 and audiences are grappling with the drama of season 3 - a dodgy pharmacist, an abusive husband, gang crime and the return of Tommy Lee Royce. It's safe to say that whilst Happy Valley is filmed (opens in new tab) in a picturesque setting, life in the show continues to be anything but. For those that can't wait for the next installment, we've shared when Happy Valley is on next and how many episodes season 3 has.

When is Happy Valley on next?

The next episode of Happy Valley is on Sunday 29 January at 9pm. Tune into BBC One, BBC One HD or stream it live or after the broadcast on BBC iPlayer.

Episode 5 is the next installment to drop of Happy Valley season 3 (opens in new tab) and the action is certainly kicking up a notch as audiences prepare themselves for the grand finale. Show bosses are certainly not giving anything away in the next episode, with the official Episode 5 synopsis reading: "Catherine races to protect her family as a murder investigation begins."

The end of Episode 4 saw show villian Tommy Lee Royce escape the courtroom on foot, before picking up a bike and cycling away. But where is he headed to and how long till the police or Catherine catches up to him?

Viewers experienced another gruesome scene in the latest episode with PE Teacher Rob Hepworth (played by Mark Stanley) discovering his wife Joanna dead in a suitcase. A bully and abuser who showed no distress when his wife was 'missing' for 48 hours - does Rob now find himself in hot water?

These are just some of the questions viewers will want answering when Happy Valley is next on screens.

How many episodes of Happy Valley season 3?

Happy Valley season 3 consists of 6 episodes in total - the same episode count it had in seasons 1 and 2. Each one lasts approximately 60 minutes in length.

The first episode of Happy Valley season 3 dropped on New Year's Day 2023. Other BBC dramas tend to release all episodes at once as part of a full boxset. However, the broadcaster has decided to keep audiences waiting with episodes of Happy Valley season 3 being released weekly.

Episode 1: Aired 9pm on Sunday 1 January 2023

Episode 2: Aired 9pm on Sunday 8 January 2023

Episode 3: Aired 9pm on Sunday 15 January 2023

Episode 4: Aired 9pm on Sunday 22 January 2023

Episode 5 (upcoming): Airing 9pm on Sunday 29 January 2023

Episode 6 (finale): Airing 9pm on Sunday 5 February 2023

Episode 6 of Happy Valley season 3 marks the series finale and the final ever episode of the show.

Speaking at the show's screening back in December 2022, executive producer Will Johnston stated that series creator Sally Wainwright and lead actor Sarah Lancashire, both agreed that Happy Valley "would only return once more".

"It definitely isn't coming back – and again this is [from] Sally and Sarah who completely and rightly feel that you can have too much of a good thing," he added.

Those who may have missed any episodes of Happy Valley season 3 can find the latest episodes online via BBC iPlayer (opens in new tab).

Happy Valley season 3 cast

Aside from Sarah Lancashire, also returning for season 3 is James Norton as Catherine’s nemesis, the murderer and sex offender Tommy Lee Royce, and Siobhan Finneran, Catherine’s sister, the recovering addict Clare Cartwright.

Speaking about her return, Sarah Lancashire said, “It’s time to let the dog see the rabbit.”

Actress Siobhan Finneran added, “I’m so thrilled to be returning to Happy Valley as Clare, and delighted to now be able to answer the question: “Please tell me there’s going to be another Happy Valley???” with a resounding “Yes there is.””

Meanwhile, James Norton said, “To take on Tommy one final time is a wonderful and daunting privilege, and something I’ve been looking forward to since we wrapped the last series, six years ago. I’m so excited to be working with the insanely talented Sally and Sarah again. Thinking we should all go on one last barge holiday, for old times’ sake.”

Happy Valley season 3 - supporting cast

Rhys Connah returns as Ryan Cawood.

Con O’Neill returns as Neil Ackroyd (Claire's boyfriend)

Derek Riddell returns as Richard Cawood

Susan Lynch returns as Alison Garrs

George Costigan returns as Nevison Gallagher

Charlie Murphy returns as Ann Gallagher

Karl Davies returns as Daniel Cawood

Ishia Bennison as Joyce

Shane Zaza as Shaf

Chord Melodic as Sledge

Mete Dursun as Gorkem

Rick Warden as Mike Taylor

Vincent Franklin as Andy Shepherd

Amit Shah (The Other One, The Long Call), Mark Stanley (The Girl Before, White House Farm) and Mollie Winnard (All Creatures Great and Small, Four Lives) all joined the cast for series three, and are currently playing pivotal roles in Happy Valley’s final chapter.

This series also saw some newcomers join - Oliver Huntingdon (The Rising), Jack Bandeira (Sex Education), Alec Secareanu (God’s Own Country), and Anthony Flanagan (Gentleman Jack).

